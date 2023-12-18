Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

MorphoSys Neutral

13:06 Uhr

Aktie in diesem Artikel MorphoSys 34,52 EUR -0,53 EUR -1,51% Charts| News| Analysen Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach einer Kapitalerhöhung auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 17,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Rajan Sharma passte sein Bewertungsmodell an die höhere Aktienzahl und an den zu erwartenden Verbrauch von Barmitteln durch den Wirkstoffentwickler an. Das schrieb der Experte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.12.2023 / 15:31 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: MorphoSys