DAX 16.728 +0,5%ESt50 4.537 +0,4%MSCI World 3.131 +0,2%Dow 37.306 +0,0%Nas 14.905 +0,6%Bitcoin 39.190 +0,4%Euro 1,0970 +0,4%Öl 77,70 -0,4%Gold 2.031 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Neotech Metals A3EXTU Apple 865985 Deutsche Bank 514000 TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Commerzbank CBK100 thyssenkrupp nucera NCA000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX mit Gewinnen -- Adnoc will wohl Covestro-Offerte anheben -- Siemens reduziert Beteiligung an Siemens Energy -- Cevian Capital steigt bei UBS ein -- Lufthansa, Bayer, thyssenkrupp nucera im Fokus
Top News
Trotz Mega-Performance 2023: NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie bleibt für Analyst von TD Cowen die "beste Idee" für 2024
Heute live ab 18 Uhr: So passen Sie Ihr Portfolio an die Zentralbank-Politik an
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werde Teil unseres sympathischen Sales-Teams und komm zu Deutschlands größtem Finanz- und Börsenportal!

MorphoSys Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
MorphoSys Aktien-Sparplan
34,52 EUR -0,53 EUR -1,51 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 1,23 Mrd. EUR KGV -2,93

WKN 663200

ISIN DE0006632003

Symbol MPSYF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

MorphoSys Neutral

13:06 Uhr
MorphoSys Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
MorphoSys
34,52 EUR -0,53 EUR -1,51%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach einer Kapitalerhöhung auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 17,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Rajan Sharma passte sein Bewertungsmodell an die höhere Aktienzahl und an den zu erwartenden Verbrauch von Barmitteln durch den Wirkstoffentwickler an. Das schrieb der Experte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.12.2023 / 15:31 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: MorphoSys

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral

Unternehmen:
MorphoSys		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
17,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
34,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-49,13%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
34,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-49,30%
Analyst Name:
Rajan Sharma 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu MorphoSys

13:06 MorphoSys Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.12.23 MorphoSys Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.12.23 MorphoSys Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.12.23 MorphoSys Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.12.23 MorphoSys Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu MorphoSys