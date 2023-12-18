MorphoSys Aktie
WKN 663200
ISIN DE0006632003
Symbol MPSYF
MorphoSys Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach einer Kapitalerhöhung auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 17,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Rajan Sharma passte sein Bewertungsmodell an die höhere Aktienzahl und an den zu erwartenden Verbrauch von Barmitteln durch den Wirkstoffentwickler an. Das schrieb der Experte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./bek/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.12.2023 / 15:31 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys Neutral
|Unternehmen:
MorphoSys
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
17,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
34,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-49,13%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
34,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-49,30%
|
Analyst Name:
Rajan Sharma
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
