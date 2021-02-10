Aktie in diesem Artikel MorphoSys 96,44 EUR

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Zahlen des US-Vermarktungspartners Incyte zum Mittel Monjuvi auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 130 Euro belassen. Die Erlöse mit der Krebstherapie hätten die Markterwartungen um 27 Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sei ermutigend. Vermutlich sei der Konsens zuletzt wegen schwacher Daten vom Marktforscher Iqvia gesunken./tih/edh