|Unternehmen:
MorphoSys
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
130,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
93,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
38,47%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
96,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,80%
|
Analyst Name:
James Gordon
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
119,25 €
|10.02.21
|MorphoSys buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.02.21
|MorphoSys Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.21
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.21
|MorphoSys overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.21
|MorphoSys Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.02.21
|MorphoSys buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.02.21
|MorphoSys Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.21
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.21
|MorphoSys overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.21
|MorphoSys Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.02.21
|MorphoSys buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.02.21
|MorphoSys overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.01.21
|MorphoSys overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.01.21
|MorphoSys overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.12.20
|MorphoSys buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.08.19
|MorphoSys Reduce
|HSBC
|25.06.19
|MorphoSys Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.06.19
|MorphoSys Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.19
|MorphoSys Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.03.19
|MorphoSys Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.02.21
|MorphoSys Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.21
|MorphoSys Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.01.21
|MorphoSys Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.01.21
|MorphoSys Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.11.20
|MorphoSys Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|12:16 Uhr
|TOTAL Neutral
|12:16 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|11:44 Uhr
|Air Liquide buy
|11:20 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|11:20 Uhr
|RELX Neutral
|11:17 Uhr
|JENOPTIK buy
|11:15 Uhr
|HELLA buy
|11:15 Uhr
|freenet buy
|10:59 Uhr
|Under Armour Equal weight
|10:59 Uhr
|RELX overweight
|10:58 Uhr
|AstraZeneca overweight
|10:55 Uhr
|Schneider Electric overweight
|10:53 Uhr
|Bilfinger Neutral
|09:44 Uhr
|Prudential buy
|09:41 Uhr
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
|09:37 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Hold
|09:36 Uhr
|Air Liquide Outperform
|09:25 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard overweight
|09:21 Uhr
|Commerzbank Hold
|09:19 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|09:15 Uhr
|Linde market-perform
|09:14 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Sell
|09:13 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard buy
|09:11 Uhr
|HELLA Hold
|09:11 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|09:11 Uhr
|TeamViewer buy
|09:10 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|09:09 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Hold
|09:09 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|08:51 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|08:48 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|08:46 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal overweight
|08:45 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal buy
|08:44 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp buy
|08:42 Uhr
|QIAGEN buy
|08:42 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|08:41 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Hold
|08:34 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|08:29 Uhr
|SAFRAN Hold
|08:20 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines buy
|08:19 Uhr
|Airbus buy
|08:03 Uhr
|HELLA buy
|08:01 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Reduce
|08:01 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|07:59 Uhr
|Prudential overweight
|07:55 Uhr
|Delivery Hero overweight
|07:53 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Underweight
|07:49 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Equal weight
|07:48 Uhr
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
|07:47 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Conviction Buy
