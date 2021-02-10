  • Suche
MorphoSys Aktie WKN: 663200 / ISIN: DE0006632003

96,44EUR
-0,24EUR
-0,25%
16:45:03
STU
09.02.2021 16:01

MorphoSys overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Morphosys nach Zahlen des US-Vermarktungspartners Incyte zum Mittel Monjuvi auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 130 Euro belassen. Die Erlöse mit der Krebstherapie hätten die Markterwartungen um 27 Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Analyst James Gordon in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Dies sei ermutigend. Vermutlich sei der Konsens zuletzt wegen schwacher Daten vom Marktforscher Iqvia gesunken./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2021 / 13:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.02.2021 / 13:24 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: MorphoSys overweight

Unternehmen:
MorphoSys		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
130,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
93,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
38,47%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
96,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,80%
Analyst Name:
James Gordon 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
119,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu MorphoSys

10.02.21 MorphoSys buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.02.21 MorphoSys Equal weight Barclays Capital
09.02.21 MorphoSys Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.02.21 MorphoSys overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.01.21 MorphoSys Equal weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu MorphoSys

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

RSS Feed
MorphoSys zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele MorphoSys Aktie

+23,65%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,65%
Ø Kursziel: 119,25
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
90
100
110
120
130
140
RBC Capital Markets
130,00 €
Morgan Stanley
105,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
140,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
120,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
110,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
130,00 €
Barclays Capital
90,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
129,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,65%
Ø Kursziel: 119,25
alle MorphoSys Kursziele

Top-Rankings

Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
Devisen: Das sind die Währungen mit den größten Wertverlusten 2020
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 5 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hält bisher an der umstrittenen Gaspipeline Nord Stream 2 fest. Sollte das Projekt mit Russland fortgesetzt werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

