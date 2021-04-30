  • Suche
National Grid Aktie WKN: A2DQWX / ISIN: GB00BDR05C01

10,69EUR
+0,06EUR
+0,52%
13:35:41
XETRA
9,23GBP
+0,10GBP
+1,10%
14:01:11
BTE
06.05.2021 13:41

National Grid buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat National Grid von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 930 auf 1100 Pence angehoben. Die Übernahme von Western Power Distribution (WPD) sollte das Gewinnprofil des Übertragungsnetzbetreibers für Strom und Gas verbessern, schrieb Analyst Andrew Fisher in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. In der Energiewende sollte das Unternehmen eine zentrale Rolle spielen./mf/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 17:05 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
National Grid plc		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
11,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
9,22 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
19,28%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
9,23 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,23%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Fisher 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,28 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu National Grid plc

