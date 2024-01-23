DAX 16.890 +1,6%ESt50 4.563 +2,2%MSCI World 3.191 +0,1%Dow 38.035 +0,3%Nas 15.592 +1,1%Bitcoin 36.815 +0,4%Euro 1,0902 +0,4%Öl 80,48 +0,9%Gold 2.015 -0,7%
Marktkap. 17,11 Mrd. EUR KGV 9,90

WKN 870737

ISIN FI0009000681

Symbol NOKBF

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Nokia vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz dürfte im Vergleich zum dritten Quartal um fast ein Viertel gestiegen sein, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Probleme hätten dem Technologiekonzern zuletzt konjunkturelle Widrigkeiten und der fortdauernde Abbau von Lagerbeständen bereitet./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2024 / 00:13 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.01.2024 / 00:13 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

14:11 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.01.24 Nokia Underweight Barclays Capital
02.01.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.01.24 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
18.12.23 Nokia Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)