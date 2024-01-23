Nokia Aktie
WKN 870737
ISIN FI0009000681
Symbol NOKBF
Nokia Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Nokia vor Zahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz dürfte im Vergleich zum dritten Quartal um fast ein Viertel gestiegen sein, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Probleme hätten dem Technologiekonzern zuletzt konjunkturelle Widrigkeiten und der fortdauernde Abbau von Lagerbeständen bereitet./bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2024 / 00:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.01.2024 / 00:13 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Nokia Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
4,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
3,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
26,62%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
3,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
27,23%
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|14:11
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.12.23
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:11
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.01.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.12.23
|Nokia Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.12.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.12.23
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.23
|Nokia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|10.03.20
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.20
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.02.20
|Nokia Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
