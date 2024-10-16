JP Morgan Chase & Co.

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Nokia nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz sei schwach gewesen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Alle operativen Geschäftseinheiten des Netzwerkausrüsters hätten die Umsatzerwartungen nicht erfüllt./bek/ajx

