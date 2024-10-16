Nokia Aktie
Marktkap. 22,09 Mrd. EURKGV 25,48 Div. Rendite 4,26
WKN 870737
ISIN FI0009000681
Symbol NOKBF
Nokia Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Nokia nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz sei schwach gewesen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Alle operativen Geschäftseinheiten des Netzwerkausrüsters hätten die Umsatzerwartungen nicht erfüllt./bek/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2024 / 08:12 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.10.2024 / 08:12 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Northfoto / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
4,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
3,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,88%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
3,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,95%
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,67 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
