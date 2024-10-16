DAX 19.548 +0,6%ESt50 4.944 +0,7%MSCI World 3.739 +0,1%Dow 43.078 +0,8%Nas 18.367 +0,3%Bitcoin 61.603 -1,1%Euro 1,0863 +0,0%Öl 74,31 -0,2%Gold 2.680 +0,2%
Nokia Aktie

3,89 EUR -0,22 EUR -5,38 %
STU
3,67 CHF -0,16 CHF -4,23 %
BRX
Marktkap. 22,09 Mrd. EUR

KGV 25,48 Div. Rendite 4,26

WKN 870737

ISIN FI0009000681

Symbol NOKBF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Nokia Neutral

13:26 Uhr
Nokia Neutral
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
3,89 EUR -0,22 EUR -5,38%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Nokia nach Zahlen zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 4 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz sei schwach gewesen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Alle operativen Geschäftseinheiten des Netzwerkausrüsters hätten die Umsatzerwartungen nicht erfüllt./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.10.2024 / 08:12 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.10.2024 / 08:12 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Nokia Neutral

Unternehmen:
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
4,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
3,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,88%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
3,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,95%
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,67 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

