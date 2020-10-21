NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Novartis nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Franken belassen. Umsatzseitig habe der Pharmakonzern die Erwartungen verfehlt, die Gewinne befänden sich aber im Rahmen der Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Peter Welford in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Marktschätzungen lägen im Bereich des eingegrenzten Ausblicks./ajx/edh