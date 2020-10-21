  • Suche
Novartis Aktie WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267

71,15EUR
-0,50EUR
-0,70%
13:08:21
L&S
76,26CHF
-0,50CHF
-0,65%
10:33:41
BRX
21.07.2020

Novartis buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Novartis nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 105 Franken belassen. Umsatzseitig habe der Pharmakonzern die Erwartungen verfehlt, die Gewinne befänden sich aber im Rahmen der Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Peter Welford in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Marktschätzungen lägen im Bereich des eingegrenzten Ausblicks./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.07.2020 / 01:58 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.07.2020 / 01:58 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novartis buy

Unternehmen:
Novartis AG		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
105,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
81,41 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,98%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
76,26 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,69%
Analyst Name:
Peter Welford 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
93,73 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

