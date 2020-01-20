finanzen.net
Novartis Aktie WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267

87,06EUR
+1,36EUR
+1,59%
20.01.2020
L&S
93,10CHF
+1,83CHF
+2,01%
20.01.2020
BRX
20.01.2020 17:26

Novartis Underweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Novartis auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 91 Franken belassen. Er erwarte, dass das Biotech- und Pharmaunternehmen Ende Januar eine konservative Prognose für 2020 vorlegen wird, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zahlen für das vierte Quartal werden den Aktienkurs hingegen aus Sicht des Experten nicht maßgeblich beeinflussen./ssc/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2020 / 22:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2020 / 01:09 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novartis Underweight

Unternehmen:
Novartis AG		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
91,00 CHF
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
92,89 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,03%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
93,10 CHF		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,26%
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
95,80 CHF
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Novartis AG

Euro am Sonntag
Novartis verschenkt teuerste Arznei
Der Schweizer Pharmariese Novartis will seine Gentherapie Zolgensma - das gegenwärtig teuerste Medikament der Welt - im kommenden Jahr 100 Patienten kostenlos zur Verfügung stellen.
15.01.20
Schweiz schiebt Ex-Novartis-Forscher ab - ihm drohen 180 Jahre Haft (Handelszeitung)
13.01.20
Dividendenperle Novartis: Spannender Deal mit AKTIONÄR-Tipp Iovance - es geht los! (Der Aktionär)
09.01.20
Dividendenperle Novartis: Wichtige Studiennews - Termine vormerken! (Der Aktionär)
08.01.20
Novartis war 2019 top bei den Zulassungen (Handelszeitung)
06.01.20
Schweizer übernehmen US-Biotechfirma: Novartis schließt 10-Milliarden-Dollar-Übernahme ab (manager magazin online)
06.01.20
Novartis-Aktie: US-Biotech-Firma kann übernommen werden (Börse Online)
06.01.20
Pharmakonzern: Novartis bringt Übernahme von US-Biotech-Firma unter Dach und Fach (Handelsblatt)
06.01.20
Novartis vollzieht milliardenschwere US-Übernahme (ARD)
mehr Novartis AG News
RSS Feed
Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Novartis Aktie

+2,90%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,90%
Ø Kursziel: 95,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
85
90
95
100
105
110
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
104,00 CHF
Morgan Stanley
93,00 CHF
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
91,00 CHF
UBS AG
89,00 CHF
Jefferies & Company Inc.
105,00 CHF
HSBC
86,00 CHF
Deutsche Bank AG
96,00 CHF
Credit Suisse Group
96,00 CHF
Barclays Capital
85,00 CHF
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
113,00 CHF
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +2,90%
Ø Kursziel: 95,80
alle Novartis AG Kursziele

