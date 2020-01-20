NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Novartis auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 91 Franken belassen. Er erwarte, dass das Biotech- und Pharmaunternehmen Ende Januar eine konservative Prognose für 2020 vorlegen wird, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Zahlen für das vierte Quartal werden den Aktienkurs hingegen aus Sicht des Experten nicht maßgeblich beeinflussen./ssc/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2020 / 22:58 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2020 / 01:09 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.