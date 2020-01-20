|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Novartis AG
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
91,00 CHF
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
92,89 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,03%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
93,10 CHF
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,26%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
95,80 CHF
