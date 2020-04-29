NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 460 dänische Kronen belassen. Der Insulinhersteller habe solide Kennziffern ausgewiesen, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Dies sowie positive Studiendaten zum Diabetes-Mittel Semaglutid dürften die Aktie kurzfristig antreiben./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 08:13 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 08:16 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.