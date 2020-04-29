finanzen.net
Novo Nordisk Aktie WKN: A1XA8R / ISIN: DK0060534915

06.05.2020 11:21

Novo Nordisk overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk nach Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 460 dänische Kronen belassen. Der Insulinhersteller habe solide Kennziffern ausgewiesen, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Dies sowie positive Studiendaten zum Diabetes-Mittel Semaglutid dürften die Aktie kurzfristig antreiben./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 08:13 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 08:16 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

