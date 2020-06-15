finanzen.net

Novo Nordisk Aktie WKN: A1XA8R / ISIN: DK0060534915

58,32EUR
+1,03EUR
+1,80%
10:42:08
XETRA
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
16.06.2020 10:56

Novo Nordisk overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk nach Studien-Präsentationen von Wettbewerbern auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 480 dänische Kronen belassen. Nach dem Diabetes-Spezialisten Novo hätten nun auf der virtuellen Jahreskonferenz der ADA (Vereinigung zur Forschung über Diabetes Mellitus) auch Pfizer und Eli Lilly neue Studiendaten vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Diese seien aber keine Bedrohung für Dänen./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.06.2020 / 02:06 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2020 / 02:07 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Novo-Nordisk
Long
 CL7HDK 7,24
0,81
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Novo-Nordisk
Long
 CL7HDL 8,87
0,66
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: CL7HDK, CL7HDL. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.

Zusammenfassung: Novo Nordisk overweight

Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
480,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
58,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
721,21%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
432,85 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,89%
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
424,20 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk

15.06.20 Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.06.20 Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.06.20 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.06.20 Novo Nordisk overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.06.20 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk Newsmehr Novo Nordisk News
RSS Feed
Novo Nordisk zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Novo Nordisk Aktie

-2,00%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,00%
Ø Kursziel: 424,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
300
350
400
450
Morgan Stanley
411,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
310,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
380,00 DKK
Oddo BHF
366,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
440,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
470,00 DKK
Barclays Capital
485,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
475,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
480,00 DKK
UBS AG
425,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -2,00%
Ø Kursziel: 424,20
alle Novo Nordisk Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:07 Uhr Barclays overweight
10:05 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight
10:04 Uhr SAP Conviction Buy List
10:04 Uhr BP Conviction Buy List
10:03 Uhr LOréal Neutral
10:02 Uhr Porsche Neutral
10:01 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Neutral
10:01 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:00 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
09:55 Uhr Danone Neutral
09:54 Uhr Beiersdorf Sell
09:54 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
09:52 Uhr Nestlé buy
09:47 Uhr Daimler buy
08:27 Uhr Deutsche Bank Neutral
08:27 Uhr Goldman Sachs overweight
08:26 Uhr BNP Paribas overweight
08:26 Uhr UBS overweight
08:26 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
08:25 Uhr Société Générale (Societe Generale) overweight
07:59 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch overweight
07:58 Uhr UBS Underweight
07:58 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
07:58 Uhr Deutsche Bank Underweight
07:52 Uhr RATIONAL Reduce
07:44 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
07:39 Uhr SAP overweight
07:36 Uhr Lufthansa Underperform
07:35 Uhr ams Outperform
07:34 Uhr HelloFresh overweight
07:32 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
07:06 Uhr Volvo (B) overweight
07:04 Uhr Volvo (B) overweight
15.06.20 SAP buy
15.06.20 Siemens overweight
15.06.20 Schneider Electric overweight
15.06.20 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
15.06.20 KION GROUP Neutral
15.06.20 BP Verkaufen
15.06.20 Gilead Sciences kaufen
15.06.20 Alstom Neutral
15.06.20 BP Hold
15.06.20 E.ON Sector Perform
15.06.20 Fraport Underperform
15.06.20 RWE Outperform
15.06.20 VINCI Outperform
15.06.20 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
15.06.20 Nemetschek Hold
15.06.20 RIB Software buy
15.06.20 BP Neutral

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Beabsichtigen Sie wegen des beschlossenen Konjunkturpakets mehr Geld auszugeben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen