NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk nach Studien-Präsentationen von Wettbewerbern auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 480 dänische Kronen belassen. Nach dem Diabetes-Spezialisten Novo hätten nun auf der virtuellen Jahreskonferenz der ADA (Vereinigung zur Forschung über Diabetes Mellitus) auch Pfizer und Eli Lilly neue Studiendaten vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Diese seien aber keine Bedrohung für Dänen./ck/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.06.2020 / 02:06 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2020 / 02:07 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.