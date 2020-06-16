|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
480,00 DKK
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
58,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
716,05%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
424,20 DKK
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:01 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.06.20
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.06.20
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.06.20
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.06.20
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
