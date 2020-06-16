finanzen.net

19.06.2020 08:01

Novo Nordisk overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 480 dänische Kronen belassen. Die jüngsten Studiendaten des Insulinherstellers zu einer Therapie gegen Adipositas seien stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.06.2020 / 19:46 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.06.2020 / 19:50 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novo Nordisk overweight

Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
480,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
58,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
716,05%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Richard Vosser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
424,20 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse


Kursziele Novo Nordisk Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 424,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
300
350
400
450
Morgan Stanley
411,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
380,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
310,00 DKK
Oddo BHF
366,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
440,00 DKK
Credit Suisse Group
470,00 DKK
Barclays Capital
485,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
475,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
480,00 DKK
UBS AG
425,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 424,20
alle Novo Nordisk Kursziele

