NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 480 dänische Kronen belassen. Die jüngsten Studiendaten des Insulinherstellers zu einer Therapie gegen Adipositas seien stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Richard Vosser in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/he