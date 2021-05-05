NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Novo Nordisk auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 500 dänische Kronen belassen. Analyst Richard Vosser senkte zwar für den Insulinhersteller seine Schätzungen in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie leicht, geht aber ungeachtet des Preisdrucks in China weiterhin von einem starken Wachstum aus./ajx/ag