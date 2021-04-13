NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Novo Nordisk vor Zahlen von 330 auf 340 dänische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Die europäischen Pharmaunternehmen stünden vor einem schwierigen ersten Quartal, schrieb Analyst Peter Welford in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Aktie des Insulinherstellers sei wegen Preisrisiken in den USA und China, des drohenden Wettbewerbs durch Eli Lilly und zu hoher Konsenserwartungen sein am wenigsten bevorzugter Pharmatitel. Sanofi bleibe sein "Top Pick"./gl/mis