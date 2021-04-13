  • Suche
Novo Nordisk Aktie WKN: A1XA8R / ISIN: DK0060534915

59,86EUR
+0,56EUR
+0,94%
14:50:34
XETRA
14.04.2021 13:51

Novo Nordisk Underperform (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Novo Nordisk vor Zahlen von 330 auf 340 dänische Kronen angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Die europäischen Pharmaunternehmen stünden vor einem schwierigen ersten Quartal, schrieb Analyst Peter Welford in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Aktie des Insulinherstellers sei wegen Preisrisiken in den USA und China, des drohenden Wettbewerbs durch Eli Lilly und zu hoher Konsenserwartungen sein am wenigsten bevorzugter Pharmatitel. Sanofi bleibe sein "Top Pick"./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2021 / 12:17 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.04.2021 / 19:00 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Novo Nordisk Underperform

Unternehmen:
Novo Nordisk		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
340,00 DKK
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
59,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
468,56%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Peter Welford 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
456,20 DKK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

QIX aktuell
QIX Dividenden Europa: Diabetes-Spezialist Novo Nordisk will gruppenweit bis 2025 jährlich bis zu 10 % wachsen
Nach der jüngst starken Rally fehlen dem QIX Dividenden Europa Index am Mittwoch ungeachtet der anhaltend guten Stimmung an dem Märkten neue Impulse. Der Index liegt dabei am Nachmittag unverändert bei 11.945 Punkten.
24.03.21
Wohin mit dem Geld?  (Wikifolio)
18.03.21
Schlag-den-Buffett-Depot-Wert Novo Nordisk: Kooperation mit Gilead - hier tut sich was (Der Aktionär)
16.03.21
„Fette“ Aktien (Wikifolio)
11.02.21
Schlag-den-Buffett-Depot-Wert Novo Nordisk: Starker Ausblick, höheres Kursziel  (Der Aktionär)
09.02.21
Schlag-den-Buffett-Depot-Wert Novo Nordisk: Keine Angst vor Eli Lilly (Der Aktionär)
04.02.21
Novo Nordisk: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
04.02.21
Novo Nordisk (spons ADRs) vermeldete Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.02.21
Novo Nordisk-Aktie beflügelt: Novo Nordisk verdient 2020 trotz Corona mehr (dpa-afx)
23.10.17
Novo Nordisk: Attraktive Bonuschance nach Turnaround (finanzen.net)
24.04.15
Mehr Zinsen! (finanzen.net)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Novo Nordisk Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 456,20
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
300
350
400
450
500
Credit Suisse Group
470,00 DKK
Barclays Capital
495,00 DKK
Bernstein Research
460,00 DKK
UBS AG
425,00 DKK
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
430,00 DKK
Morgan Stanley
425,00 DKK
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
517,00 DKK
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
500,00 DKK
Deutsche Bank AG
500,00 DKK
Jefferies & Company Inc.
340,00 DKK
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 456,20
alle Novo Nordisk Kursziele

