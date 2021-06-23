  • Suche
24.06.2021 16:06

Pernod Ricard buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Pernod Ricard von 196 auf 206 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Angesichts des erhöhten Ausblicks des Spirituosenherstellers habe er seine Schätzungen und das Kursziel angepasst, schrieb Analyst Javier Gonzalez Lastra in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./mf/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2021 / 16:44 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Pernod Ricard buy

Unternehmen:
Pernod Ricard S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
206,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
186,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
10,28%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
186,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,63%
Analyst Name:
Javier Gonzalez Lastra 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
188,27 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Pernod Ricard S.A.

16:06 Uhr Pernod Ricard Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
16:06 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15:16 Uhr Pernod Ricard Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
14:41 Uhr Pernod Ricard market-perform Bernstein Research
14:36 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Pernod Ricard Aktie

+1,11%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,11%
Ø Kursziel: 188,27
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
150
160
170
180
190
200
210
220
Barclays Capital
195,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
183,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
200,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
190,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
200,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
220,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
175,00 €
Bernstein Research
191,00 €
UBS AG
150,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
206,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
161,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,11%
Ø Kursziel: 188,27
alle Pernod Ricard S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:17 Uhr Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
15:16 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
15:15 Uhr Philips Hold
15:14 Uhr Novartis Hold
15:10 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
14:37 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
14:37 Uhr RTL buy
14:35 Uhr Koenig Bauer Hold
14:29 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) buy
14:28 Uhr PUMA buy
14:27 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Hold
14:25 Uhr Pernod Ricard Hold
13:55 Uhr Siemens buy
13:52 Uhr Diageo market-perform
13:51 Uhr Pernod Ricard market-perform
13:45 Uhr Diageo buy
13:45 Uhr Pernod Ricard Neutral
13:23 Uhr Prosus buy
13:21 Uhr Amazon buy
13:19 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
13:17 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline verkaufen
13:16 Uhr Volvo (B) buy
13:13 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
13:04 Uhr PUMA overweight
12:27 Uhr Henkel vz. overweight
12:26 Uhr Bayer buy
12:24 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE overweight
12:22 Uhr LOréal Hold
12:21 Uhr KION GROUP buy
11:41 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
11:41 Uhr Novo Nordisk buy
11:34 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight
11:33 Uhr Unilever Neutral
11:32 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline buy
11:31 Uhr Tesla buy
11:30 Uhr Ströer overweight
11:25 Uhr Koenig Bauer buy
11:20 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Hold
10:49 Uhr Siemens Outperform
10:43 Uhr Siemens overweight
10:35 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
10:34 Uhr Valeo SA overweight
10:34 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight
10:33 Uhr Continental overweight
10:32 Uhr Stellantis overweight
10:31 Uhr Renault overweight
10:30 Uhr Daimler overweight
10:29 Uhr BMW Neutral
09:30 Uhr Ströer Hold
08:42 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Underweight

