Philips Aktie

12:11 Uhr
Philips N.V.
26,20 EUR
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Niederländer hätten starke Zahlen vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Richard Felton am Montagmorgen nach dem Quartalsbericht. Das operative Ergebnis habe die Erwartungen getoppt und der Auftragseingang sei solide gewesen./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2024 / 07:35 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
34,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
23,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
42,80%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
26,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
29,77%
Analyst Name:
Richard Felton 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
27,37 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

12:11 Philips Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:01 Philips Neutral UBS AG
09:26 Philips Overweight Barclays Capital
09.07.24 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.07.24 Philips Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
