28,51 EUR +0,36 EUR +1,28 %
STU
28,50 EUR +0,24 EUR +0,83 %
CHX
Marktkap. 25,72 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Philips Buy

08:16 Uhr
Philips Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Philips N.V.
28,51 EUR 0,36 EUR 1,28%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das dritte Quartal dürfte solide verlaufen sein, trotz anhaltenden Gegenwinds aus China, schrieb Analyst Richard Felton in seiem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Bericht./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2024 / 22:49 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Philips Buy

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
35,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
28,18 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
24,20%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
28,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,76%
Analyst Name:
Richard Felton 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,20 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

08:16 Philips Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.09.24 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.09.24 Philips Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.09.24 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.07.24 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

