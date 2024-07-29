Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 25,72 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 35 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das dritte Quartal dürfte solide verlaufen sein, trotz anhaltenden Gegenwinds aus China, schrieb Analyst Richard Felton in seiem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Bericht./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2024 / 22:49 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Buy
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
35,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
28,18 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
24,20%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
28,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Richard Felton
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|08:16
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.09.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.09.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.09.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.24
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.09.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.09.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.24
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.24
|Philips Halten
|DZ BANK