Philips Aktie WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

44,77EUR
-0,23EUR
-0,50%
12:31:10
XETRA
20.01.2021 12:11

Philips buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Philips von 49 auf 50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Scott Bardo zeigte sich in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie auch weiterhin zuversichtlich für die langfristigen Fundamentalfaktoren des europäischen Medizintechniksegments. Er verwies dabei auf die führenden Marktpositionen, die starken Bilanzen und ein solides Innovationspotenzial vieler Sektorunternehmen sowie auf die hohen Markteintrittsbarrieren./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 16:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
50,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
45,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,11%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
44,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,68%
Analyst Name:
Scott Bardo 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
48,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

12:11 Uhr Philips buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
19.01.21 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.01.21 Philips Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.01.21 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.12.20 Philips overweight Barclays Capital
Kursziele Philips Aktie

+8,21%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,21%
Ø Kursziel: 48,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
50,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
44,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
44,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
52,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 €
UBS AG
50,00 €
Bernstein Research
52,00 €
Barclays Capital
51,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
52,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,21%
Ø Kursziel: 48,44
