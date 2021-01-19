|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
50,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
45,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,11%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
44,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
11,68%
|
Analyst Name:
Scott Bardo
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
48,44 €
|12:11 Uhr
|Philips buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.01.21
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.21
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.01.21
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.12.20
|Philips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:11 Uhr
|Philips buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.01.21
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.12.20
|Philips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.12.20
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.12.20
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.17
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.12.16
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.16
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.16
|Philips Reduce
|HSBC
|22.01.16
|Philips Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|19.01.21
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.01.21
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.12.20
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.20
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.20
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:24 Uhr
|Alstom Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|Philips buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Westwing Group buy
|11:22 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11:22 Uhr
|Saint-Gobain buy
|11:21 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Hold
|11:21 Uhr
|HELLA Hold
|11:21 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|11:20 Uhr
|Goldman Sachs kaufen
|11:14 Uhr
|Deutsche Beteiligungs buy
|11:14 Uhr
|Sanofi Outperform
|11:14 Uhr
|AstraZeneca Outperform
|11:13 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|11:12 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|11:12 Uhr
|Dürr buy
|11:12 Uhr
|Roche Neutral
|11:11 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|11:11 Uhr
|ASML NV Neutral
|11:09 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|11:09 Uhr
|S&T buy
|11:07 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|11:07 Uhr
|Goldman Sachs kaufen
|11:06 Uhr
|Nemetschek Hold
|08:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|08:51 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Equal weight
|08:51 Uhr
|easyJet Equal weight
|08:50 Uhr
|Ryanair overweight
|07:39 Uhr
|Roche buy
|07:37 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|07:35 Uhr
|Ryanair Neutral
|07:01 Uhr
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|06:44 Uhr
|Netflix buy
|06:40 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|19.01.21
|Bank of America Neutral
|19.01.21
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|19.01.21
|Südzucker kaufen
|19.01.21
|Goldman Sachs Sector Perform
|19.01.21
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|19.01.21
|Intel buy
|19.01.21
|Infineon kaufen
|19.01.21
|Westwing Group buy
|19.01.21
|Aareal Bank Halten
|19.01.21
|Aareal Bank Hold
|19.01.21
|Rio Tinto overweight
|19.01.21
|Beiersdorf Hold
|19.01.21
|Zalando buy
|19.01.21
|Software Hold
|19.01.21
|CANCOM buy
|19.01.21
|Bechtle Hold
|19.01.21
|Orange buy
