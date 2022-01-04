|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
51,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs*:
32,69 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
56,01%
|Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List
|Kurs aktuell:
32,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
55,54%
|
Analyst Name:
Veronika Dubajova
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,99 €
|16:11 Uhr
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.01.22
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|04.01.22
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.12.21
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.12.21
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:11 Uhr
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.01.22
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|23.12.21
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.12.21
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.21
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.17
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.12.16
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.16
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.16
|Philips Reduce
|HSBC
|22.01.16
|Philips Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
