Philips Aktie

32,79EUR
+0,25EUR
+0,75%
16:56:06
XETRA
32,84EUR
+0,05EUR
+0,15%
14:30:14
GVIE

WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

07.01.2022 16:11

Philips Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Philips von 53 auf 51 Euro gesenkt, die Aktie aber auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analystin Veronika Dubajova senkte ihre Schätzungen für das bereinigte Ergebnis je Aktie 2022 um vier Prozent. Dies schrieb sie in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie vor den Jahreszahlen des Medizintechnikherstellers. Sie verwies auf Engpässe in den Lieferketten und der Logistik./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.01.2022 / 13:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
51,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
32,69 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
56,01%
Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs aktuell:
32,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
55,54%
Analyst Name:
Veronika Dubajova 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,99 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

16:11 Uhr Philips Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.01.22 Philips Buy UBS AG
04.01.22 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.12.21 Philips Outperform Bernstein Research
21.12.21 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

mehr Philips N.V. News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Philips Aktie

+40,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,26%
Ø Kursziel: 45,99
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
Deutsche Bank AG
36,00 €
UBS AG
52,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
36 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
51,00 €
Barclays Capital
52 €
Bernstein Research
45,00 €
Morgan Stanley
50,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
42,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
52,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
44,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
46,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,26%
Ø Kursziel: 45,99
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

