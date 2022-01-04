NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Philips von 53 auf 51 Euro gesenkt, die Aktie aber auf der "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analystin Veronika Dubajova senkte ihre Schätzungen für das bereinigte Ergebnis je Aktie 2022 um vier Prozent. Dies schrieb sie in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie vor den Jahreszahlen des Medizintechnikherstellers. Sie verwies auf Engpässe in den Lieferketten und der Logistik./ajx/mis