NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Philips nach einer Pressemitteilung über zurückgerufene Atemtherapiegeräte auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Die Ergebnisse aus laufenden Tests würden nach wie vor im zweiten Quartal erwartet, schrieb Analyst James Vane-Tempest in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Medizintechnikkonzern habe zugleich wiederholt, dass die Verwendung des PAP-Gerätes kein höheres Risiko für Krebserkrankungen mit sich bringe./ck/he