NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Philips von 26 auf 22 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst James Vane-Tempest senkte nach den Quartalszahlen und einem Gespräch mit dem Management seine Ergebnisschätzungen (EPS) für den Medizintechnikkonzern. Zur Erreichung der Jahresziele, die über seinen Schätzungen lägen, brauche Philips eine starke zweite Jahreshälfte, heißt es in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der revidierte mittelfristige Ausblick erscheine realistischer, berücksichtige aber nicht ein risikobehaftetes Anerkenntnisurteil in einem Rechtsstreit./gl/edh