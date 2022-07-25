  • Suche
Philips Aktie

20,76EUR
+0,66EUR
+3,28%
16:01:02
XETRA
20,80EUR
-0,94EUR
-4,32%
15:36:04
GVIE

WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

26.07.2022 14:46

Philips Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Philips von 26 auf 22 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst James Vane-Tempest senkte nach den Quartalszahlen und einem Gespräch mit dem Management seine Ergebnisschätzungen (EPS) für den Medizintechnikkonzern. Zur Erreichung der Jahresziele, die über seinen Schätzungen lägen, brauche Philips eine starke zweite Jahreshälfte, heißt es in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der revidierte mittelfristige Ausblick erscheine realistischer, berücksichtige aber nicht ein risikobehaftetes Anerkenntnisurteil in einem Rechtsstreit./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / 06:40 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.07.2022 / 06:40 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Hold

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
22,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
20,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,87%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
20,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,97%
Analyst Name:
James Vane-Tempest 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
30,16 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

RSS Feed
Kursziele Philips Aktie

+45,29%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +45,29%
Ø Kursziel: 30,16
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
15
20
25
30
35
40
45
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21 €
Deutsche Bank AG
24,00 €
UBS AG
16,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
22,00 €
Barclays Capital
45,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41,00 €
Bernstein Research
41,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
31,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +45,29%
Ø Kursziel: 30,16
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

