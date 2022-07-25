|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
22,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
20,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,87%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
20,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,97%
|
Analyst Name:
James Vane-Tempest
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
30,16 €
|14:46 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:41 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:26 Uhr
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|25.07.22
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|25.07.22
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:46 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:41 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:26 Uhr
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|25.07.22
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|25.07.22
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.07.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.04.22
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.22
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.03.22
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.03.22
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:26 Uhr
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|25.07.22
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|25.07.22
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.22
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.22
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:46 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:41 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.22
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.07.22
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.06.22
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15:16 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Outperform
|15:07 Uhr
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|14:55 Uhr
|McDonalds Outperform
|14:54 Uhr
|SAFRAN Buy
|14:43 Uhr
|Unilever Sector Perform
|14:21 Uhr
|MorphoSys Buy
|13:57 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|13:46 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|13:34 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Sell
|13:33 Uhr
|Microsoft Outperform
|13:33 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|13:32 Uhr
|Siemens Overweight
|13:31 Uhr
|ATOSS Software Buy
|13:30 Uhr
|Walmart Neutral
|13:29 Uhr
|Ryanair Buy
|12:57 Uhr
|ATOSS Software Buy
|12:57 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|12:56 Uhr
|Ryanair Buy
|12:56 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Buy
|12:55 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|12:46 Uhr
|Walmart Outperform
|12:45 Uhr
|Bechtle Neutral
|12:45 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sell
|12:42 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|12:40 Uhr
|Philips Sell
|12:39 Uhr
|MorphoSys Neutral
|12:38 Uhr
|Unilever Neutral
|12:38 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|12:37 Uhr
|Unilever Sell
|12:36 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|12:33 Uhr
|UBS Buy
|12:29 Uhr
|STRATEC Hold
|12:25 Uhr
|ATOSS Software Buy
|12:23 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen Hold
|12:22 Uhr
|Grand City Properties Hold
|12:20 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|12:16 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Hold
|12:15 Uhr
|Vonovia Hold
|12:13 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Hold
|12:12 Uhr
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|11:03 Uhr
|Unilever Underweight
|10:33 Uhr
|Swiss Re Hold
|10:29 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|10:16 Uhr
|CEWE Stiftung Hold
|10:09 Uhr
|Unilever Sector Perform
|10:07 Uhr
|easyJet Underweight
|09:59 Uhr
|Unilever Outperform
|09:58 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|09:56 Uhr
|Unilever Buy
|09:26 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Hold
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 29 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan