Philips Aktie WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

42,19EUR
+0,24EUR
+0,56%
11:16:35
XQTX
13.07.2020 11:01

Philips Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 36,80 Euro belassen. Seine Schätzungen für den Umsatz und das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebita) des niederländischen Medizintechnikkonzerns überträfen die von Philips eingeholten Markterwartungen, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auf längere Sicht aber ist Adlington pessimistischer als der Konsens. Bei der Präsentation des Zahlenwerkes dürfte die Entwicklung des Auftragseingangs im Fokus stehen./la/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.07.2020 / 17:33 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.07.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
36,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
41,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,00%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
41,97 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,31%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,53 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

11:01 Uhr Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.20 Philips buy Deutsche Bank AG
22.06.20 Philips overweight Barclays Capital
12.06.20 Philips Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.06.20 Philips buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Philips Aktie

+8,50%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,50%
Ø Kursziel: 45,53
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
Deutsche Bank AG
47,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 €
UBS AG
48,00 €
Morgan Stanley
45,00 €
Bernstein Research
48,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
37 €
Barclays Capital
52,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
46,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
46,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,50%
Ø Kursziel: 45,53
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

