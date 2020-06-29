NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 36,80 Euro belassen. Seine Schätzungen für den Umsatz und das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebita) des niederländischen Medizintechnikkonzerns überträfen die von Philips eingeholten Markterwartungen, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Auf längere Sicht aber ist Adlington pessimistischer als der Konsens. Bei der Präsentation des Zahlenwerkes dürfte die Entwicklung des Auftragseingangs im Fokus stehen./la/jha/