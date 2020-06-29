|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
36,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
41,82 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,00%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
41,97 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,31%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,53 €
|11:01 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.20
|Philips buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.06.20
|Philips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.06.20
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.06.20
|Philips buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11:01 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.06.20
|Philips buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.06.20
|Philips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.06.20
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.06.20
|Philips buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.06.20
|Philips buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.06.20
|Philips overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.06.20
|Philips Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.06.20
|Philips buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.05.20
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.07.17
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.12.16
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.16
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.01.16
|Philips Reduce
|HSBC
|22.01.16
|Philips Sell
|S&P Capital IQ
|11:01 Uhr
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.20
|Philips Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.05.20
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.20
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.20
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
