Philips Aktie WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

45,70EUR
+2,22EUR
+5,11%
16:47:21
XETRA
45,96EUR
+2,69EUR
+6,23%
17:05:53
BTE
20.07.2020 10:06

Philips Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 36,80 Euro belassen. Der niederländische Medizintechnikkonzern habe die Markterwartungen insbesondere beim bereinigten operativen Ergebnis (Ebita) übertroffen, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag. In der Gesundheitssparte Personal Health hätten sich die Umsätze nicht so schlecht entwickelt wie befürchtet./la/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.07.2020 / 07:18 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.07.2020 / 07:19 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
36,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
44,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-17,83%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
45,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,47%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

12:16 Uhr Philips Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
10:06 Uhr Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.07.20 Philips Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.07.20 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.06.20 Philips buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele Philips Aktie

-0,70%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,70%
Ø Kursziel: 45,38
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
36
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
46,00 €
UBS AG
48,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
44,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
37 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
46,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
47,00 €
Bernstein Research
48,00 €
Morgan Stanley
45,00 €
Barclays Capital
52,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,70%
Ø Kursziel: 45,38
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

