NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips nach Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 36,80 Euro belassen. Der niederländische Medizintechnikkonzern habe die Markterwartungen insbesondere beim bereinigten operativen Ergebnis (Ebita) übertroffen, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag. In der Gesundheitssparte Personal Health hätten sich die Umsätze nicht so schlecht entwickelt wie befürchtet./la/ajx