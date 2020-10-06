finanzen.net
Philips Aktie WKN: 940602 / ISIN: NL0000009538

41,34EUR
+1,22EUR
+3,03%
13:32:39
STU
12.10.2020 09:51

Philips Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 38,60 Euro belassen. Er liege für das dritte Quartal mit seiner Schätzung für den Umsatz des Medizintechnikers weitgehend im Rahmen der Markterwartung, für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebita) aber darüber, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.10.2020 / 18:14 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.10.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
38,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
40,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,66%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
41,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,62%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,81 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

09:51 Uhr Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.10.20 Philips Conviction Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.10.20 Philips buy UBS AG
25.09.20 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.09.20 Philips overweight Barclays Capital
Kursziele Philips Aktie

+13,25%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,25%
Ø Kursziel: 46,81
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
38
40
42
44
46
48
50
52
54
UBS AG
49,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
46,00 €
Bernstein Research
52,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
44,00 €
Barclays Capital
51,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
41,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
39 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
48 €
Deutsche Bank AG
54,00 €
Morgan Stanley
45,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,25%
Ø Kursziel: 46,81
alle Philips N.V. Kursziele

