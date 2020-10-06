NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 38,60 Euro belassen. Er liege für das dritte Quartal mit seiner Schätzung für den Umsatz des Medizintechnikers weitgehend im Rahmen der Markterwartung, für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebita) aber darüber, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mis