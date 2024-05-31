DAX 18.316 +0,6%ESt50 4.913 +0,2%MSCI World 3.525 +0,1%Dow 39.164 +0,1%Nas 17.859 +0,3%Bitcoin 57.380 -0,2%Euro 1,0709 +0,1%Öl 86,93 +0,7%Gold 2.335 +0,3%
Philips überzeugt bei TV-Duell gegen Trump nicht -- Nike deutet Prognosesenkung an -- HOCHTIEF, Tesla im Fokus
Nach Kurseinbruch der Walgreens-Aktie: Super Micro steht für den Indexaufstieg bereit
Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX legt mittags zu
Philips Aktie

Philips Aktien-Sparplan
23,64 EUR -0,30 EUR -1,25 %
STU
23,82 EUR -0,14 EUR -0,58 %
BTE
Marktkap. 22,44 Mrd. EUR

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Philips Neutral

11:51 Uhr
Philips Neutral
Philips N.V.
Philips N.V.
23,64 EUR -0,30 EUR -1,25%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro belassen. Analyst David Adlington erwartet in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie einen wahrscheinlich "ereignislosen" Bericht zum zweiten Quartal. Die Konsenserwartungen an den Hersteller von Gesundheitstechnik schienen aber immer noch hoch./tih/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 19:52 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.06.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
24,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
24,06 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,66%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
23,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,48%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
25,34 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

