Philips Aktie
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro belassen. Analyst David Adlington erwartet in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie einen wahrscheinlich "ereignislosen" Bericht zum zweiten Quartal. Die Konsenserwartungen an den Hersteller von Gesundheitstechnik schienen aber immer noch hoch./tih/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.06.2024 / 19:52 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.06.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
24,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
24,06 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,66%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
23,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,48%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
25,34 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
