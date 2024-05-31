Philips Aktie
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen für das zweite Geschäftsquartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro belassen. Die Markterwartungen an den Umsatz und das bereinigte operative Ergebnis des Medizintechnikkonzerns erschienen ihm etwas zu hoch, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er glaubt, dass der Schwerpunkt auf den Entwicklungen in China liegen wird./mis/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2024 / 19:23 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.07.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexander Tihonov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
24,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
24,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,31%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
24,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,82%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
26,24 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|08:36
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.24
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.06.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.24
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|08:36
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.24
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.06.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.24
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.07.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.24
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.04.24
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|29.04.24
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.04.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08:36
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.24
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.06.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.06.24
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.24
|Philips Halten
|DZ BANK