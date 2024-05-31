DAX 18.433 -0,2%ESt50 4.950 -0,4%MSCI World 3.584 +0,0%Dow 39.345 -0,1%Nas 18.404 +0,3%Bitcoin 53.038 +1,4%Euro 1,0824 +0,0%Öl 85,49 -0,2%Gold 2.364 +0,2%
Philips Aktie

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Philips Neutral

08:36 Uhr
Philips Neutral
Philips N.V.
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen für das zweite Geschäftsquartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro belassen. Die Markterwartungen an den Umsatz und das bereinigte operative Ergebnis des Medizintechnikkonzerns erschienen ihm etwas zu hoch, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er glaubt, dass der Schwerpunkt auf den Entwicklungen in China liegen wird./mis/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2024 / 19:23 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.07.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

