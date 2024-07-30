DAX 18.492 +0,4%ESt50 4.884 +0,9%MSCI World 3.530 +0,5%Dow 40.743 +0,5%Nas 17.147 -1,3%Bitcoin 61.243 +0,0%Euro 1,0826 +0,1%Öl 80,60 +1,9%Gold 2.418 +0,4%
Philips Aktie

26,28 EUR -0,14 EUR -0,53 %
STU
25,30 CHF +0,04 CHF +0,16 %
BRX
Marktkap. 25,42 Mrd. EUR Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Philips Neutral

10:51 Uhr
Philips Neutral
Philips N.V.
26,28 EUR -0,14 EUR -0,53%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit dem neunprozentigen Auftragswachstum im zweiten Jahresviertel habe der Medizintechnikkonzern erstmals seit dem zweiten Quartal 2022 wieder eine positive Entwicklung verzeichnet, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar. Der Bewertungsrückstand zur Konkurrenz erscheine aber gerechtfertigt./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2024 / 22:27 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2024 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.