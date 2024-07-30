Philips Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit dem neunprozentigen Auftragswachstum im zweiten Jahresviertel habe der Medizintechnikkonzern erstmals seit dem zweiten Quartal 2022 wieder eine positive Entwicklung verzeichnet, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar. Der Bewertungsrückstand zur Konkurrenz erscheine aber gerechtfertigt./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.07.2024 / 22:27 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2024 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
24,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
26,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,65%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
26,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,01%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
27,87 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
