Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 26 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Philips nach einer Informationsveranstaltung des Medizintechnikunternehmens auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro belassen. Details zu Finanzkennzahlen habe es nicht gegeben, nur moderat vorsichtigere Aussagen als bisher zur erwarteten Erholung in China, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Entsprechend sieht er kaum einen Einfluss auf den Aktienkurs./gl/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.09.2024 / 19:04 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.09.2024 / 19:04 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
24,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
28,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-12,66%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
28,03 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11,88%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
