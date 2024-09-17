DAX 18.726 +0,5%ESt50 4.861 +0,7%MSCI World 3.641 +0,0%Dow 41.606 +0,0%Nas 17.628 +0,2%Bitcoin 54.224 +0,0%Euro 1,1126 +0,1%Öl 73,25 -0,7%Gold 2.568 -0,1%
JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Philips Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Philips Neutral
Philips N.V.
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Philips nach einer Informationsveranstaltung des Medizintechnikunternehmens auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro belassen. Details zu Finanzkennzahlen habe es nicht gegeben, nur moderat vorsichtigere Aussagen als bisher zur erwarteten Erholung in China, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Entsprechend sieht er kaum einen Einfluss auf den Aktienkurs./gl/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.09.2024 / 19:04 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.09.2024 / 19:04 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

