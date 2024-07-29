Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 25,39 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro belassen. An seinen Prognosen änderte Analyst David Adlington in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie nichts. Er sieht aber Potenzial für höhere Margen im Jahr 2025 im Bereich Connected Care./ajx/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.09.2024 / 20:45 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.09.2024 / 20:48 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
24,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
28,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,94%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
28,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,26%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,20 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|11:36
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.09.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.09.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.24
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:36
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.09.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.09.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.24
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.07.24
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.07.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.24
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.09.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|29.04.24
|Philips Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:36
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.09.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.24
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.24
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.07.24
|Philips Halten
|DZ BANK