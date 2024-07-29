DAX 19.134 +1,1%ESt50 4.998 +1,7%MSCI World 3.707 +0,3%Dow 41.915 -0,7%Nas 18.082 +0,0%Bitcoin 57.221 +0,9%Euro 1,1149 +0,1%Öl 72,40 -1,7%Gold 2.667 +0,4%
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400 TUI TUAG50 SAP 716460 Lufthansa 823212
DAX auf Rekordfahrt -- Asiens Börsen schließen sehr freundlich -- Micron meldet Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung -- Niedrigere Dividende und neue Mittelfristziele bei BASF -- Commerzbank im Fokus
VERBIO-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Jahresprognose um Haaresbreite erreicht VERBIO-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Jahresprognose um Haaresbreite erreicht
BBVA-Aktie steigt: BBVA zieht Zwischendividende deutlich an BBVA-Aktie steigt: BBVA zieht Zwischendividende deutlich an
Philips Aktie

28,15 EUR +0,39 EUR +1,40 %
STU
26,84 CHF +0,88 CHF +3,38 %
BRX
Marktkap. 25,39 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Philips Neutral

11:36 Uhr
Philips Neutral
Philips
Philips N.V.
28,15 EUR 0,39 EUR 1,40%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro belassen. An seinen Prognosen änderte Analyst David Adlington in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie nichts. Er sieht aber Potenzial für höhere Margen im Jahr 2025 im Bereich Connected Care./ajx/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.09.2024 / 20:45 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.09.2024 / 20:48 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
24,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
28,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,94%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
28,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-12,26%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,20 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

