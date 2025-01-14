DAX 21.305 -2,0%ESt50 5.190 -1,8%Top 10 Crypto 15,02 -7,9%Dow 43.914 -1,4%Nas 19.147 -2,5%Bitcoin 94.483 -0,7%Euro 1,0260 -1,1%Öl 75,79 -1,3%Gold 2.824 +0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Palantir A2QA4J BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 BVB (Borussia Dortmund) 549309
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Trump verhängt Strafzölle: Dow auf Talfahrt -- DAX tiefer -- Bitcoin unter Druck -- Aktien von NVIDIA, AMD und Broadcom belastet -- Bayer, Roche, Autowerte im Fokus
Top News
BMW-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Bernstein Research BMW-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Bernstein Research
Bayer-Aktie unter Druck: Bayer beantragt EU-Zulassung für Finerenon bei Herzinsuffizienz Bayer-Aktie unter Druck: Bayer beantragt EU-Zulassung für Finerenon bei Herzinsuffizienz
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+++ Täglich neue Trading-Ideen mit Tradespot by finanzen.net! Jetzt laden! +++

Philips Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Philips Aktien-Sparplan
26,09 EUR -0,62 EUR -2,32 %
STU
26,23 EUR -0,45 EUR -1,69 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 24,92 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Philips Neutral

15:11 Uhr
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Philips N.V.
26,09 EUR -0,62 EUR -2,32%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Philips auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro belassen. Mit Blick auf die am 11. Februar anstehenden Quartalszahlen des Medizintechnikkonzerns sei er beim Umsatz etwas pessimistischer, beim bereinigten Ergebnis (Ebita) aber optimistischer als der Analystenkonsens, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. Der Fokus dürfte indes auf dem Ausblick für 2025 liegen./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2025 / 23:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.02.2025 / 01:20 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
24,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
26,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,29%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
26,09 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,33%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,46 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

15:11 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.01.25 Philips Neutral UBS AG
23.01.25 Philips Outperform Bernstein Research
17.01.25 Philips Neutral UBS AG
15.01.25 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

dpa-afx Siemens Healthineers-Aktien gefragt: EU bestätigt unfaire China-Bedingungen
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Philips auf 'Hold' - Ziel hoch auf 25 Euro
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Vorsichtig aufwärts - Kursrutsch bei Philips
dpa-afx Philips-Aktie im Sinkflug: Umsatzausblick gesenkt wegen anhaltender China-Schwäche
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Investoren warten ab - Kursrutsch bei Philips
Dow Jones MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gewinne werden abgegeben - Kursrutsch bei Philips
dpa-afx ROUNDUP/China-Schwäche: Medizintechnikkonzern Philips senkt Umsatzausblick
dpa-afx Philips verbucht wieder steigendes Neugeschäft - Aktie mit Kurssprung
EN, Philips Philips and Myocardial Solutions team up to advance AI-enabled cardiac MR imaging
EN, Philips Advancing cardiac CT technology to drive up standards of care for patients
PR Newswire Philips and leading dental practice network Tend collaborate to enhance patients' smiles with Philips Zoom! whitening portfolio
PR Newswire Bridgefield Capital Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Philips Emergency Care Business, Global Leader in Saving Lives
EN, Philips Philips to sell its Emergency Care business to Bridgefield Capital
EN, Philips Developing the cardiac ultrasound technology of the future
EN, Philips Eye in the sky: how virtual collaboration can improve access to care around the world
EN, Philips Inside Insights: Podcast series explores diagnosis and treatment innovation during COVID-19