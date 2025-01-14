Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 24,92 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Philips auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,70 Euro belassen. Mit Blick auf die am 11. Februar anstehenden Quartalszahlen des Medizintechnikkonzerns sei er beim Umsatz etwas pessimistischer, beim bereinigten Ergebnis (Ebita) aber optimistischer als der Analystenkonsens, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. Der Fokus dürfte indes auf dem Ausblick für 2025 liegen./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.02.2025 / 23:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.02.2025 / 01:20 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
24,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
26,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,29%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
26,09 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-5,33%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,46 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|15:11
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.25
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:11
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.25
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.25
|Philips Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.01.25
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.11.24
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.24
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.10.24
|Philips Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.10.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.09.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|15:11
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.01.25
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG