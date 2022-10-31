  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Prosus Aktie

47,46EUR
+3,68EUR
+8,39%
20:32:30
FSE
48,63EUR
+7,35EUR
+17,79%
17:50:06
GVIE

WKN: A2PRDK / ISIN: NL0013654783

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
01.11.2022 20:21

Prosus Conviction Buy List (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Prosus Conviction Buy List
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Prosus von 82,60 auf 83,60 Euro angehoben und die Aktie auf "Conviction Buy List" belassen. Analystin Lisa Yang verwies in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf das erhöhte Tempo der Beteiligungsgesellschaft bei den Aktienrückkäufen. Das neue Kursziel resultiere zudem aus dem angepassten Kursziel für Delivery Hero und jüngsten Währungsbewegungen./ajx/he

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Prosus
Long
 SH7JX8 4,96
0,98
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Prosus
Long
 SQ2039 9,53
0,52
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SH7JX8, SQ2039. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.11.2022 / 17:33 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Prosus Conviction Buy List

Unternehmen:
Prosus N.V.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
83,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs*:
47,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
75,80%
Rating vorher:
Conviction Buy List		 Kurs aktuell:
47,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
76,17%
Analyst Name:
Lisa Yang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
82,61 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Prosus N.V.

20:21 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.10.22 Prosus Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.10.22 Prosus Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.10.22 Prosus Buy UBS AG
19.10.22 Prosus Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Prosus N.V.

"Spekulativ und unwahr"
Tencent-Aktie und Prosus-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Naspers weist Bericht über Tencent-Komplettverkauf zurück
Naspers hat einen Bericht der News-Website Asian Tech Press über angeblich laufende Verhandlungen zum Verkauf seines kompletten Aktienpakets am chinesischen Internetkonzern Tencent als "spekulativ und unwahr" zurückgewiesen.
31.10.22
So stuften die Analysten die Prosus-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
28.10.22
Prosus-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Tencent-Schwäche setzt Prosus unter Druck (dpa-afx)
14.10.22
WDH/Prosus verkauft russische Kleinanzeigen-Webseite (dpa-afx)
14.10.22
Prosus verkauft russische Kleinanzeigen-Webseite (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Prosus-Aktie mit Verlusten: Prosus bläst Übernahme von indischer Billdesk ab (dpa-afx)
03.10.22
Prosus verzichtet auf milliardenschwere Übernahme von BillDesk (Dow Jones)
30.09.22
September 2022: Experten empfehlen Prosus-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
08.09.22
Tencent-Aktie schwach: Prosus trennt sich von Tencent-Aktien für Rückkauf eigener Papiere (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Prosus N.V. Newsmehr Prosus N.V. Newsmehr Prosus N.V. Newsmehr Prosus N.V. Newsmehr Prosus N.V. Newsmehr Prosus N.V. Newsmehr Prosus N.V. Newsmehr Prosus N.V. Newsmehr Prosus N.V. Newsmehr Prosus N.V. Newsmehr Prosus N.V. News
RSS Feed
Prosus N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Prosus Aktie

+74,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +74,09%
Ø Kursziel: 82,61
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
65
70
75
80
85
90
Deutsche Bank AG
90,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
84 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
67,00 €
Barclays Capital
85 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
84 €
UBS AG
75,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
94,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +74,09%
Ø Kursziel: 82,61
alle Prosus N.V. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

19:34 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List
19:34 Uhr Software Neutral
17:59 Uhr Santander Sector Perform
17:10 Uhr AstraZeneca Overweight
14:55 Uhr Glencore Outperform
14:04 Uhr Porsche Sector Perform
13:16 Uhr Pfizer Neutral
11:10 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
11:09 Uhr Unilever Sell
10:58 Uhr CANCOM Buy
10:56 Uhr Aroundtown SA Neutral
10:55 Uhr BP Buy
10:50 Uhr Lufthansa Neutral
10:45 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
09:52 Uhr BP Outperform
09:51 Uhr BP Neutral
09:50 Uhr ASML NV Buy
09:50 Uhr DWS Group Neutral
09:49 Uhr CANCOM Buy
09:49 Uhr Fresenius Buy
09:48 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
09:48 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
09:47 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Hold
09:47 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
09:47 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
09:27 Uhr BP Conviction Buy List
09:01 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Sell
09:00 Uhr Roche Hold
08:58 Uhr Fresenius Hold
08:58 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
08:32 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
08:29 Uhr BBVA Buy
08:29 Uhr UniCredit Buy
08:29 Uhr E.ON Buy
08:27 Uhr Kering Outperform
07:28 Uhr AIXTRON Buy
07:28 Uhr Merck Buy
07:27 Uhr Enel Outperform
07:21 Uhr E.ON Neutral
07:08 Uhr HelloFresh Underperform
07:02 Uhr RWE Overweight
06:59 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
06:57 Uhr E.ON Overweight
06:55 Uhr UniCredit Buy
06:46 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
31.10.22 Airbus Overweight
31.10.22 Knorr-Bremse Overweight
31.10.22 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
31.10.22 SAFRAN Hold
31.10.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Was bewegt Sie dazu, strukturierte Anlageprodukte in ihr Depot zu legen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen