DAX 23.654 +0,7%ESt50 5.332 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto 15,73 -0,6%Dow 45.296 -0,6%Nas 21.280 -0,8%Bitcoin 95.723 +0,2%Euro 1,1654 +0,1%Öl 67,96 -1,6%Gold 3.546 +0,3%
Rheinmetall NVIDIA Siemens Energy RENK DEUTZ Lufthansa Novo Nordisk BYD Vonovia Alphabet A (ex Google) Allianz Commerzbank Tesla Deutsche Bank HENSOLDT
DAX zieht an -- US-Gericht lehnt Zwangsverkauf von Google Chrome ab -- Rheinmetall, Siemens Energy, DroneShield, Alibaba, adidas, CoreWeave, Allianz, Lufthansa, Shell, Siltronic im Fokus
DEUTZ-Aktie nahe Langzeithoch - Oddo sieht Rüstungszukauf positiv DEUTZ-Aktie nahe Langzeithoch - Oddo sieht Rüstungszukauf positiv
Wiener Börse passt ATX an: STRABAG und PORR steigen auf Wiener Börse passt ATX an: STRABAG und PORR steigen auf
PVA TePla Aktie

PVA TePla Aktien-Sparplan
28,60 EUR +2,36 EUR +8,99 %
STU
Marktkap. 552,35 Mio. EUR

KGV 10,39 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN 746100

ISIN DE0007461006

Symbol TPLKF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

PVA TePla Buy

13:36 Uhr
PVA TePla AG
PVA TePla AG
28,60 EUR 2,36 EUR 8,99%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für PVA Tepla von 28 auf 33 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Kapitalmarkttag habe die dringend erwarteten Details zum Umsatzziel von 500 Millionen Euro bis 2028 geliefert, schrieb Constantin Hesse am Mittwoch. Anhaltend zunehmende Dynamik im Metrologie-Bereich sorge für enormes Bewertungspotenzial./rob/ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2025 / 06:31 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.09.2025 / 06:31 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
PVA TePla AG		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
33,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
25,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,43%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
28,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,38%
Analyst Name:
Constantin Hesse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
26,40 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu PVA TePla AG

13:36 PVA TePla Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:11 PVA TePla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.08.25 PVA TePla Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.08.25 PVA TePla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
14.08.25 PVA TePla Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Nachrichten zu PVA TePla AG

dpa-afx Aufwärtstrend PVA TePla-Aktie setzt Kursrally nach kurzer Auszeit fort PVA TePla-Aktie setzt Kursrally nach kurzer Auszeit fort
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX auf grünem Terrain
TraderFox PVA Tepla will den Umsatz auf 500 Mio. Euro verdoppeln und die Marge auf 20 bis 25 % ausbauen. Metrologie, Raumfahrt und Verteidigung sollen dabei helfen!
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX klettert zum Start
dpa-afx PVA TePla-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Konzern will Gewinnmarge massiv steigern
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: PVA Tepla auf gutem Weg zu Mittelfristzielen - Marge soll steigen
EQS Group EQS-News: PVA TePla veranstaltet erfolgreichen Kapitalmarkttag 2025 und gibt strategischen Ausblick
finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter
finanzen.net So schätzen Analysten die PVA TePla-Aktie ein
EQS Group EQS-News: PVA TePla hosts successful Capital Markets Day 2025 and provides strategic outlook
EQS Group EQS-PVR: PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-News: PVA TePla increases order intake and improves gross margin in the first half of 2025
EQS Group EQS-AFR: PVA TePla AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-News: Innovation Project to Provide 4-Inch Aluminum Nitride Crystals for Future Markets in Power Electronics and UV Photonics
EQS Group EQS-News: PVA TePla AG: Annual General Meeting confirms strategic course &#8211; new Supervisory Board setup
EQS Group EQS-CMS: PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group EQS-CMS: PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information
