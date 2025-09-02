PVA TePla Aktie
Marktkap. 552,35 Mio. EURKGV 10,39 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN 746100
ISIN DE0007461006
Symbol TPLKF
PVA TePla Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für PVA Tepla von 28 auf 33 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Kapitalmarkttag habe die dringend erwarteten Details zum Umsatzziel von 500 Millionen Euro bis 2028 geliefert, schrieb Constantin Hesse am Mittwoch. Anhaltend zunehmende Dynamik im Metrologie-Bereich sorge für enormes Bewertungspotenzial./rob/ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2025 / 06:31 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.09.2025 / 06:31 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: PVA TePla AG
Zusammenfassung: PVA TePla Buy
|Unternehmen:
PVA TePla AG
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
33,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
25,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,43%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
28,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,38%
|
Analyst Name:
Constantin Hesse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
26,40 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
