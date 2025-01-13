PVA TePla Aktie
Marktkap. 319,29 Mio. EURKGV 18,17 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN 746100
ISIN DE0007461006
Symbol TPLKF
PVA TePla Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für PVA Tepla auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 10,20 Euro belassen. Der Ausblick auf das laufende Jahr dürfte die Erwartungen verfehlen, prognostizierte Analyst Finn Kemper in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Nachfrage nach Silizium-Wafern bleibe schwach und die Importe Chinas seien rückläufig./bek/nas
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 08:08 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 08:08 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: PVA TePla AG
Zusammenfassung: PVA TePla Sell
|Unternehmen:
PVA TePla AG
|Analyst:
Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|Kursziel:
10,20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
14,91 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-31,59%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
14,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-30,28%
|
Analyst Name:
Finn Kemper
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
20,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
