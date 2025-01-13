DAX 20.294 +0,8%ESt50 4.999 +0,9%Top 10 Crypto 15,15 +0,5%Dow 42.297 +0,9%Nas 19.088 -0,4%Bitcoin 93.772 +2,0%Euro 1,0250 -0,2%Öl 80,60 -0,4%Gold 2.670 +0,2%
Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG

PVA TePla Sell

10:41 Uhr
PVA TePla Sell
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für PVA Tepla auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 10,20 Euro belassen. Der Ausblick auf das laufende Jahr dürfte die Erwartungen verfehlen, prognostizierte Analyst Finn Kemper in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Nachfrage nach Silizium-Wafern bleibe schwach und die Importe Chinas seien rückläufig./bek/nas

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 08:08 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.01.2025 / 08:08 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: PVA TePla AG

Zusammenfassung: PVA TePla Sell

Unternehmen:
PVA TePla AG		 Analyst:
Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG		 Kursziel:
10,20 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
14,91 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-31,59%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
14,63 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-30,28%
Analyst Name:
Finn Kemper 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
20,50 €

Analysen zu PVA TePla AG

10:41 PVA TePla Sell Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
13.01.25 PVA TePla Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.11.24 PVA TePla Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.11.24 PVA TePla Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.11.24 PVA TePla Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
