RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) Aktie WKN: A1JXTD / ISIN: GB00B7T77214

1,28EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,58%
12:15:51
XETRA
1,11GBP
-0,05GBP
-4,01%
12:58:08
BTE
04.05.2020 09:51

RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Royal Bank of Scotland von 200 auf 180 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Nachdem die Zahlen zum ersten Quartal der britischen Banken seine vorsichtige Einschätzung bestätigt hätten, habe er seine Gewinnerwartungen bis 2022 teils deutlich gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Raul Sinha in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Während die Kapitalausstattungen der Banken solide seien, sei der Druck auf die Gewinne höher als am Markt gemeinhin erwartet. Barclays bleibe sein Favorit./mis/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.05.2020 / 22:04 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.05.2020 / 00:27 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) overweight

Unternehmen:
RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
59,28%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,11 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
61,65%
Analyst Name:
Raul Sinha 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland)

09:51 Uhr RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.02.19 RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.18 RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) overweight Barclays Capital
27.06.16 RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.06.16 RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland) Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland)

"NatWest Group"
RBS vor Namenswechsel - Geschäft unter Druck - Aktie auf Talfahrt
Die auch mehr als ein Jahrzehnt nach der Weltfinanzkrise noch verstaatlichte Royal Bank of Scotland will ihre turbulente Vergangenheit mit einem Namenswechsel hinter sich lassen.
02.05.20
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP (RBS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
02.05.20
RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland): Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
01.05.20
Bó, the digital bank developed by RBS-owned Natwest, is to shutter (TechCrunch)
01.05.20
Bo goes says boss Rose as RBS drops Monzo challenger (Belfast Telegraph)
01.05.20
RBS scraps Bó as profit halved by $1 billion coronavirus provision (Reuters)
01.05.20
UPDATE 3-RBS scraps Bó as profit halved by $1 billion coronavirus provision (Reuters)
01.05.20
RBS profits halved by coronavirus hit, drops Bó brand (RTE.ie)
01.05.20
RBS profits halved by coronavirus hit, drops Bó brand (Reuters)

RSS Feed
