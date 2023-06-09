Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy (ehemals Shop Apotheke) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 130 Euro belassen. Der jüngste Ausverkauf der Aktie der Online-Apotheke wegen Gerüchten um unzureichende Pläne für die E-Rezept-Einführung in diesem Jahr sei übertrieben gewesen, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.06.2023 / 07:57 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.06.2023 / 08:08 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
130,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
92,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,63%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
95,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,84%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
105,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
