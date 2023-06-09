DAX 16.231 +0,8%ESt50 4.348 +0,7%TDax 3.250 +0,6%Dow 34.169 +0,3%Nas 13.519 +0,4%Bitcoin 23.989 -0,3%Euro 1,0783 +0,2%Öl 74,24 +3,0%Gold 1.941 -0,9%
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

95,00 EUR +7,34 EUR +8,37 %
FSE
94,34 EUR +5,94 EUR +6,72 %
GVIE
Marktkap.1,8 Mrd. EUR KGV-35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Redcare Pharmacy Buy

14:16
Teilen
Redcare Pharmacy Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy (ehemals Shop Apotheke) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 130 Euro belassen. Der jüngste Ausverkauf der Aktie der Online-Apotheke wegen Gerüchten um unzureichende Pläne für die E-Rezept-Einführung in diesem Jahr sei übertrieben gewesen, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.06.2023 / 07:57 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.06.2023 / 08:08 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
130,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
92,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,63%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
95,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,84%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
105,88 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

14:16 Redcare Pharmacy Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
17.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

