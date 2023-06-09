DAX 16.120 +0,1%ESt50 4.320 +0,1%TDax 3.239 +0,3%Dow 34.066 +0,6%Nas 13.462 +1,5%Bitcoin 24.263 +0,9%Euro 1,0794 +0,3%Öl 73,47 +1,9%Gold 1.960 +0,1%
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

92,14 EUR +4,48 EUR +5,11 %
92,04 EUR +0,04 EUR +0,04 %
Marktkap.1,8 Mrd. EUR KGV-35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Redcare Pharmacy Buy

14:16
Redcare Pharmacy Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy (ehemals Shop Apotheke) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 130 Euro belassen. Der jüngste Ausverkauf der Aktie der Online-Apotheke wegen Gerüchten um unzureichende Pläne für die E-Rezept-Einführung in diesem Jahr sei übertrieben gewesen, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.06.2023 / 07:57 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.06.2023 / 08:08 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
130,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
92,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,63%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
92,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,09%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
105,88 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

17.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
02.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

