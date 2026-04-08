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Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

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Deutsche Bank AG

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

11:51 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
38,10 EUR -1,56 EUR -3,93%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Das Blatt wende sich, schrieb Jan Koch in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Kommentar. Die Entwicklung im ersten Quartal sorge für Zuversicht./rob/ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2026 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
99,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
38,12 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
159,71%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
38,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
159,84%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
107,58 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

08.04.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net Wachstumssprung Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Umsatz klettert im ersten Quartal deutlich Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Umsatz klettert im ersten Quartal deutlich
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: MDAX legt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels deutlich zu
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX notiert am Nachmittag deutlich im Plus
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht mittags kräftige Zuschläge
dpa-afx AKTIE IM FOKUS: Redcare profitieren im starken Markt auch von Zahlen
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Redcare Pharmacy auf 'Buy' - Ziel 150 Euro
finanzen.net Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX legt zum Start deutlich zu
dpa-afx Online-Apotheke Redcare legt zum Jahresauftakt zu - E-Rezept weiter beliebt
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy im ersten Quartal: Non-Rx-Wachstum in Deutschland zieht wieder an, starkes Rx-Wachstum setzt sich fort.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.
EQS Group EQS-News: Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow to be nominated to the Supervisory Board of Redcare Pharmacy.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Strong growth in 2025 surpassing EUR 1bn in Rx revenue; adj. EBITDA up 72% yoy.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. announces guidance for 2026.
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-News: PoPP draft specifications support seamless continuation of Redcare Pharmacy’s digital e-prescription journey.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy expands its leadership position in e-Rx, nearly doubling Rx sales in Germany in 2025.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Redemption of 2021/2028 convertible bond.
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