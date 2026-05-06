Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 977,42 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die vollständigen Quartalszahlen der Online-Apotheke ergänzten die bereits bekannte, positive Umsatzentwicklung um ein deutliches Ergebniswachstum, schrieb Jan Koch in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Rückblick./rob/gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2026 / 08:05 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
99,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
46,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
111,09%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
46,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
112,63%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
79,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG