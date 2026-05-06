DAX 24.871 -0,2%ESt50 6.026 +0,0%MSCI World 4.763 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 10,27 -0,6%Nas 25.839 +2,0%Bitcoin 68.767 -0,8%Euro 1,1769 +0,2%Öl 97,82 -4,1%Gold 4.738 +1,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 SAP 716460 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Allianz 840400 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Intel 855681 Amazon 906866 Micron Technology 869020 Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX etwas leichter -- Rheinmetall mit deutlich höherem Gewinn im ersten Quartal -- Peloton, BYD, TUI, Fortinet, Amazon, Infineon, SoftBank, Vonovia, Siemens Healthineers, Arm, IonQ, Microsoft im Fokus
Top News
Kontron-Aktie springt an: Übernahmespekulationen, Zahlen und Stellenstreichungen im Blick Kontron-Aktie springt an: Übernahmespekulationen, Zahlen und Stellenstreichungen im Blick
Ausblick: Commerzbank gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher Ausblick: Commerzbank gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
46,56 EUR +0,38 EUR +0,82 %
STU
42,41 CHF -3,10 CHF -6,82 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 977,42 Mio. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2AR94

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol SHPPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

13:16 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
46,56 EUR 0,38 EUR 0,82%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die vollständigen Quartalszahlen der Online-Apotheke ergänzten die bereits bekannte, positive Umsatzentwicklung um ein deutliches Ergebniswachstum, schrieb Jan Koch in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Rückblick./rob/gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2026 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
99,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
46,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
111,09%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
46,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
112,63%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
79,92 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

13:16 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13:06 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:01 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral UBS AG
06.05.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Baader Bank
06.05.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net Kräftiges Umsatzwachstum Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Unternehmen steigert operativen Gewinn und bestätigt Ausblick Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Unternehmen steigert operativen Gewinn und bestätigt Ausblick
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX am Mittwochnachmittag fester
dpa-afx WDH/Online-Apotheke Redcare Pharmacy sieht sich auf Kurs zu Jahreszielen
dpa-afx Online-Apotheke Redcare Pharmayce sieht sich auf Kurs zu Jahreszielen
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy startet mit einem starken Umsatzwachstum und einem Anstieg des bereinigten EBITDA um 58 % ins Jahr 2026.
finanzen.net Ausblick: Redcare Pharmacy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
finanzen.net MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX am Nachmittag fester
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Anleger lassen MDAX am Mittag steigen
finanzen.net Wie Experten die Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie im April einstuften
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy starts 2026 with a strong topline performance and a 58% increase of adj. EBITDA.
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2026: All agenda items approved; Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow new members of the Supervisory Board.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.
EQS Group EQS-News: Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow to be nominated to the Supervisory Board of Redcare Pharmacy.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Strong growth in 2025 surpassing EUR 1bn in Rx revenue; adj. EBITDA up 72% yoy.
RSS Feed
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) zu myNews hinzufügen