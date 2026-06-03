Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 961,33 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach vereinbarter Honorarerhöhung für Apotheken durch das Bundeskabinett mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Dies bedeute für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) von Redcare Luft nach oben, schrieb Jan Koch in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Einschätzung./rob/ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.06.2026 / 07:57 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
99,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
49,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
98,08%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
49,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
99,12%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
79,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|10:51
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:51
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:51
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG