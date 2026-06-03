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Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

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49,72 EUR -0,58 EUR -1,15 %
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49,60 EUR -0,50 EUR -1,00 %
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Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
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Deutsche Bank AG

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

10:51 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
49,72 EUR -0,58 EUR -1,15%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach vereinbarter Honorarerhöhung für Apotheken durch das Bundeskabinett mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Dies bedeute für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) von Redcare Luft nach oben, schrieb Jan Koch in seiner am Donnerstag vorliegenden Einschätzung./rob/ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.06.2026 / 07:57 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
99,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
49,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
98,08%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
49,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
99,12%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
79,92 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

10:51 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.05.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.05.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.05.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
07.05.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

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EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy starts 2026 with a strong topline performance and a 58% increase of adj. EBITDA.
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2026: All agenda items approved; Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow new members of the Supervisory Board.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.
EQS Group EQS-News: Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow to be nominated to the Supervisory Board of Redcare Pharmacy.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Strong growth in 2025 surpassing EUR 1bn in Rx revenue; adj. EBITDA up 72% yoy.
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