Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

Marktkap. 2,13 Mrd. EUR KGV -35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
112,60 EUR 6,55 EUR 6,18%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 157 auf 172 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die oprative Entwicklung der Online-Apotheke überrasche weiter positiv und hebe sich damit deutlich von ihrem nächsten Konkurrenten ab, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er rechne erst einmal mit einer Fortsetzung dieser Entwicklung./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / 07:02 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
172,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
112,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
53,37%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
112,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52,75%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
131,29 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

13:01 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.11.23 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
01.11.23 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.10.23 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Warburg Research
31.10.23 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
