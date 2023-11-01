Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 157 auf 172 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die oprative Entwicklung der Online-Apotheke überrasche weiter positiv und hebe sich damit deutlich von ihrem nächsten Konkurrenten ab, schrieb Analyst Jan Koch in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er rechne erst einmal mit einer Fortsetzung dieser Entwicklung./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.11.2023 / 07:02 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
172,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
112,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
53,37%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
112,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
52,75%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
131,29 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.11.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|01.11.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.10.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
