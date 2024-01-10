Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 172 Euro belassen. Analyst Jan Koch bescheinigte der Online-Apotheke in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie angesichts der Eckdaten zu 2023 einen starken Jahresabschluss./mis/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / 06:55 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
172,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
125,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
37,60%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
126,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,45%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
140,25 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|11:56
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|11:56
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|11:56
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.07.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.03.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|08.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|22.08.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.07.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)