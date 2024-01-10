DAX 16.710 +0,1%ESt50 4.477 +0,2%MSCI World 3.162 +0,5%Dow 37.696 +0,5%Nas 14.970 +0,8%Bitcoin 42.721 +0,6%Euro 1,0968 +0,0%Öl 78,02 +1,6%Gold 2.032 +0,3%
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

126,05 EUR -6,30 EUR -4,76 %
STU
118,22 CHF -6,54 CHF -5,24 %
BRX
Marktkap. 2,92 Mrd. EUR KGV -35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

11:56 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
126,05 EUR -6,30 EUR -4,76%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 172 Euro belassen. Analyst Jan Koch bescheinigte der Online-Apotheke in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie angesichts der Eckdaten zu 2023 einen starken Jahresabschluss./mis/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / 06:55 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
172,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
125,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
37,60%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
126,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
36,45%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
140,25 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)