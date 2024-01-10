DAX 16.666 -0,1%ESt50 4.474 +0,1%MSCI World 3.162 +0,5%Dow 37.492 -0,5%Nas 14.873 -0,7%Bitcoin 44.257 +4,2%Euro 1,0940 -0,3%Öl 78,47 +2,2%Gold 2.027 +0,1%
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

123,65 EUR -8,70 EUR -6,57 %
STU
118,22 CHF -6,54 CHF -5,24 %
BRX
Marktkap. 2,92 Mrd. EUR KGV -35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

14:01 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
123,65 EUR -8,70 EUR -6,57%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach einem Zwischenbericht auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ordentliche Indikationen zur aktuellen Geschäftsentwicklung abgeliefert, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen stehe kurz vor einer einmaligen Wachstumschance, die sich im aktuellen Aktienkurs nicht vollständig widerzuspiegeln scheine./edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / 06:29 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / 07:42 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
175,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
125,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
39,39%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
123,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,53%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
142,88 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

