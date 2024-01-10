Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach einem Zwischenbericht auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ordentliche Indikationen zur aktuellen Geschäftsentwicklung abgeliefert, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen stehe kurz vor einer einmaligen Wachstumschance, die sich im aktuellen Aktienkurs nicht vollständig widerzuspiegeln scheine./edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / 06:29 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2024 / 07:42 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
175,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
125,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
39,39%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
123,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,53%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
142,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
