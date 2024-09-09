DAX 18.393 -0,3%ESt50 4.777 -0,1%MSCI World 3.545 +0,0%Dow 40.830 +1,2%Nas 16.885 +1,2%Bitcoin 51.759 +0,1%Euro 1,1041 +0,0%Öl 70,90 -1,4%Gold 2.504 -0,1%
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

119,80 EUR -0,80 EUR -0,66 %
STU
119,40 EUR +1,80 EUR +1,53 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 2,4 Mrd. EUR Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

10:06 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
119,80 EUR -0,80 EUR -0,66%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Onlineapotheke bleibe prädestiniert für Wachstum, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zu einem Gespräch mit dem Finanzchef. Er habe seine enorm positive Einschätzung klar untermauert./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.09.2024 / 08:15 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.09.2024 / 08:15 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG		 Kursziel:
170,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
120,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
41,55%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
119,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,90%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
163,43 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

