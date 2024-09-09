Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Onlineapotheke bleibe prädestiniert für Wachstum, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in seinem am Dienstag vorliegenden Kommentar zu einem Gespräch mit dem Finanzchef. Er habe seine enorm positive Einschätzung klar untermauert./ag/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.09.2024 / 08:15 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.09.2024 / 08:15 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|Kursziel:
170,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
120,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
41,55%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
119,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
163,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
