DAX 25.626 -0,7%ESt50 6.362 -0,6%MSCI World 4.863 +0,0%Top 10 Crypto 8,3110 +0,1%Nas 26.121 +1,1%Bitcoin 55.390 -1,0%Euro 1,1436 -0,1%Öl 72,57 +0,8%Gold 4.162 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Rheinmetall 703000 SpaceX A42D4F Infineon 623100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 SAP 716460 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Micron Technology 869020 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
KI-Aktien unter Druck: DAX leichter -- TKMS erhält NATO-Rekordauftrag -- Samsung vermeldet Rekordgewinn -- Sandisk, Micron, Microsoft, Telekom, Siemens Energy, Vertex, Rivian, LG, AMD, SpaceX im Fokus
Top News
Microsoft-Aktie: Nach Milliarden-KI-Investitionen entfacht der Xbox-Umbau scharfe Kritik Microsoft-Aktie: Nach Milliarden-KI-Investitionen entfacht der Xbox-Umbau scharfe Kritik
TOP-5-Kursziele der Analysten am 07.07.26 TOP-5-Kursziele der Analysten am 07.07.26
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) share#snapshot#suffix

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
69,35 EUR -0,65 EUR -0,93 %
STU
63,68 CHF -2,29 CHF -3,47 %
BRX
finanzen.net zero
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) jetzt ohne Ordergebühren (zzgl. Spreads) handeln beim ‘Kostensieger’ finanzen.net zero (Stiftung Warentest 12/2025)
Smartphone

Marktkap. 1,43 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2AR94

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol SHPPF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

13:21 oclock
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
69,35 EUR -0,65 EUR -0,93%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 83 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheken Redcare und DocMorris hätten bei ihren Bestell-Apps im Juni einen Rückgang der aktiven Nutzer von jeweils um 6 Prozent zum Vormonat verzeichnet, schrieb Martin Comtesse am Dienstag nach der Datenauswertung. Allerdings habe sich die Marktstimmung deutlich verbessert: Beide Aktien hätten sich seit ihren Tiefstständen im März inzwischen mehr als verdoppelt./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2026 / 00:07 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2026 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
83 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
68,9000015258789 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,4644385513186%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
69,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,6827685652488%
Analyst Name:
Martin Comtesse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
82,8333333333333 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

13:21 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.06.26 08:06:14 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.06.26 08:06:13 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.06.26 10:41:13 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Baader Bank
16.06.26 09:31:13 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net Experten-Einschätzungen Die Expertenmeinungen zur Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie im Juni Die Expertenmeinungen zur Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie im Juni
HSBC Redcare Pharmacy - Abwärtstrend im Fokus
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Grün: SDAX mit Gewinnen
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich fester
finanzen.net SDAX aktuell: SDAX präsentiert sich fester
dpa-afx Redcare-Aktie setzt Aufholjagd fort: Kurs seit März locker verdoppelt
finanzen.net SDAX aktuell: So performt der SDAX am Mittwochmittag
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Frankfurt: SDAX-Börsianer greifen zum Start zu
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Koehler Invest N.V., This transaction represents an off-market transfer of shares as part of an intra-family reorganisation of shareholdings and does not constitute ...
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Theresa Margarete Holler , sell
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: shop-apotheke.com among Germany’s leading digital health platforms.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy accelerates growth, improves profitability and raises full-year 2026 guidance.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Redcare Pharmacy reports stronger than expected Q2 2026 quarter-to-date trading and raises its full-year 2026 outlook.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy starts 2026 with a strong topline performance and a 58% increase of adj. EBITDA.
EQS Group EQS-News: Change in Redcare Pharmacy’s Managing Board: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy: Dirk Brüse to step down as CCO.
RSS Feed
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) zu myNews hinzufügen