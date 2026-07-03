Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) share#snapshot#suffix
Marktkap. 1,43 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 83 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheken Redcare und DocMorris hätten bei ihren Bestell-Apps im Juni einen Rückgang der aktiven Nutzer von jeweils um 6 Prozent zum Vormonat verzeichnet, schrieb Martin Comtesse am Dienstag nach der Datenauswertung. Allerdings habe sich die Marktstimmung deutlich verbessert: Beide Aktien hätten sich seit ihren Tiefstständen im März inzwischen mehr als verdoppelt./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.07.2026 / 00:07 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2026 / 19:00 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
83 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
68,9000015258789 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,4644385513186%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
69,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,6827685652488%
|
Analyst Name:
Martin Comtesse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
82,8333333333333 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|13:21
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.06.26 08:06:14
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.06.26 08:06:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.06.26 10:41:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.06.26 09:31:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:21
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.06.26 08:06:14
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.06.26 08:06:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.06.26 10:41:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.06.26 09:31:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:21
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.06.26 08:06:14
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.06.26 08:06:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.06.26 10:41:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.06.26 09:31:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25 11:16:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25 09:21:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25 11:11:15
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25 08:46:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25 08:56:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|16.06.26 08:01:17
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.05.26 13:01:17
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26 13:16:14
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26 11:41:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26 12:31:13
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG