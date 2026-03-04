DAX 23.638 -0,8%ESt50 5.723 -1,0%MSCI World 4.450 -0,2%Top 10 Crypto 9,1360 -4,8%Nas 22.749 -0,3%Bitcoin 60.652 -0,6%Euro 1,1561 -0,4%Öl 89,00 +5,6%Gold 5.089 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
freenet A0Z2ZZ AIXTRON A0WMPJ E.ON ENAG99 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 Heidelberg Materials 604700 Tesla A1CX3T Vonovia A1ML7J BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 NEL ASA A0B733 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 RWE 703712 Airbus 938914 Rolls-Royce A1H81L TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems TKMS00 Micron Technology 869020
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Iran-Krieg weitet sich aus: DAX verliert -- Lufthansa auf Wachstumskurs -- TeamViewer, Oracle, Rüstungsaktien, Marvell, Alibaba, Xiaomi, DroneShield, VW im Fokus
Top News
Marvell Technology-Aktie springt nach Zahlen hoch: KI-Boom treibt Chipgeschäft an Marvell Technology-Aktie springt nach Zahlen hoch: KI-Boom treibt Chipgeschäft an
TeamViewer-Aktie gefragt: Microsoft-Partnerschaft wird mit erweiterter Intune-Integration vertieft TeamViewer-Aktie gefragt: Microsoft-Partnerschaft wird mit erweiterter Intune-Integration vertieft
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
44,86 EUR +0,40 EUR +0,90 %
STU
45,00 EUR -0,22 EUR -0,49 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 945,24 Mio. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2AR94

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol SHPPF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

12:11 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
44,86 EUR 0,40 EUR 0,90%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy nahezu halbiert von 165 auf 87,50 Euro, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Marktumfeld für rezeptfreie Produkte (OTC) sei zunehmend härter geworden und präge auch den Ausblick auf 2026, schrieb Gerhard Orgonas am Donnerstag zu seinem Reset der mittelfristigen Aussichten. Auf aktuellem Kursniveau sieht er fundamental zwar enormes Potenzial, die Anleger dürften aber auf Anzeichen der OTC-Umsatzstabilität, weitere E-Rezept-Adaption und Margenverbesserungen warten./rob/ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.03.2026 / 17:31 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
87,50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
45,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
94,44%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
44,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
95,05%
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
107,58 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

12:11 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Baader Bank
04.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net Analystenmeinungen Ausblick: Redcare Pharmacy verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel Ausblick: Redcare Pharmacy verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
finanzen.net Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX beendet den Handel im Minus
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: MDAX verbucht nachmittags Abschläge
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX klettert am Mittag
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: MDAX verbucht zum Handelsstart Verluste
finanzen.net XETRA-Handel: MDAX zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit Gewinnen
TraderFox Stocks in Action: Schneider Electric, Sixt, Traton, Redcare Pharmaceuticals und Adidas.
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX-Börsianer greifen am Mittwochnachmittag zu
EQS Group EQS-News: Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow to be nominated to the Supervisory Board of Redcare Pharmacy.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Strong growth in 2025 surpassing EUR 1bn in Rx revenue; adj. EBITDA up 72% yoy.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. announces guidance for 2026.
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-News: PoPP draft specifications support seamless continuation of Redcare Pharmacy’s digital e-prescription journey.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy expands its leadership position in e-Rx, nearly doubling Rx sales in Germany in 2025.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Redemption of 2021/2028 convertible bond.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy opens new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Czechia.
RSS Feed
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) zu myNews hinzufügen