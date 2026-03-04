Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 945,24 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy nahezu halbiert von 165 auf 87,50 Euro, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Marktumfeld für rezeptfreie Produkte (OTC) sei zunehmend härter geworden und präge auch den Ausblick auf 2026, schrieb Gerhard Orgonas am Donnerstag zu seinem Reset der mittelfristigen Aussichten. Auf aktuellem Kursniveau sieht er fundamental zwar enormes Potenzial, die Anleger dürften aber auf Anzeichen der OTC-Umsatzstabilität, weitere E-Rezept-Adaption und Margenverbesserungen warten./rob/ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.03.2026 / 17:31 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
87,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
45,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
94,44%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
44,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
95,05%
|
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
107,58 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|12:11
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:11
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:11
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research