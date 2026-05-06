Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 977,42 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 87,50 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke arbeite daran, ihre Umsatz- und Gewinndynamik wiederherzustellen, schrieb Gerhard Orgonas am Mittwochnachmittag. Im ersten Quartal sei der Erlöstrend solide gewesen. Wegen Skaleneffekten habe es auch bei der Profitabilität Fortschritte gegeben./rob/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 16:58 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
87,50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
46,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
86,57%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
46,56 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
87,93%
|
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
79,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG