Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

126,25 EUR +1,20 EUR +0,96 %
STU
124,85 EUR +0,40 EUR +0,32 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 2,42 Mrd. EUR KGV -35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

08:26 Uhr
126,25 EUR 1,20 EUR 0,96%
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach Geschäftszahlen für 2023 und einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Euro belassen. Die für das laufende Jahr gesetzten Ziele spiegelten das Vertrauen der Online-Apotheke in die Umsetzung des elektronischen Rezepts wider, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die hierfür notwendigen Marketing-Ausgaben dürften die Profitabilität nicht schmälern./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2024 / 17:07 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
190,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
124,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
52,12%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
126,25 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,50%
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
164,14 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

