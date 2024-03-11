Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach Geschäftszahlen für 2023 und einer Investorenveranstaltung auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Euro belassen. Die für das laufende Jahr gesetzten Ziele spiegelten das Vertrauen der Online-Apotheke in die Umsetzung des elektronischen Rezepts wider, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die hierfür notwendigen Marketing-Ausgaben dürften die Profitabilität nicht schmälern./bek/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.03.2024 / 17:07 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
190,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
124,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
52,12%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
126,25 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,50%
|
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
164,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|08:26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|08:26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|08:26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.08.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|24.07.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.03.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|10.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|08.01.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|22.08.23
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)