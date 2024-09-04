DAX 18.625 +0,2%ESt50 4.836 -0,3%MSCI World 3.578 -0,1%Dow 40.975 +0,1%Nas 17.084 -0,3%Bitcoin 51.136 -2,3%Euro 1,1098 +0,1%Öl 73,18 +0,6%Gold 2.516 +0,8%
Meistgesucht
Vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: DAX um Nulllinie -- NIO mit Umsatzsprung -- HPE mit Rekordumsatz -- C3.ai verbrennt weiter Millionen -- Daimler Truck-CEO tritt zurück -- Super Micro Computer im Fokus
BMW-Aktie gefragt: BMW und Toyota planen Brennstoffzellen-Serienmodell für 2028 BMW-Aktie gefragt: BMW und Toyota planen Brennstoffzellen-Serienmodell für 2028
Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX präsentiert sich mittags fester Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX präsentiert sich mittags fester
Profil
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

122,00 EUR +1,60 EUR +1,33 %
STU
114,42 CHF +2,53 CHF +2,26 %
BRX
Marktkap. 2,35 Mrd. EUR Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

12:11 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
122,00 EUR 1,60 EUR 1,33%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Euro belassen. Die Aktie der Online-Apotheke bleibe ein Bestandteil der Liste der "European Mid Cap All Stars", hieß es in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie von Analyst Gerhard Orgonas. Diese besteht nun außerdem aus Alimak, Bossard, DO & CO, Intercos, Krones, Melexis, Planisware, Jost Werke, Süss MicroTec, Tonies, Verallia, VusionGroup und Wendel./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.09.2024 / 17:51 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
190,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
121,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
57,02%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
122,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
55,74%
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
163,43 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

