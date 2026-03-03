Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 1,21 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy trotz eines enttäuschenden Ausblicks mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Ergebnisse der Onlineapotheke seien enttäuschend, schrieb Sarah Roberts am Mittwoch. Auch der Ausblick auf 2026 bedeute immensen Korrekturbedarf am Konsens./ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.03.2026 / 06:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.03.2026 / 06:39 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
110,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
49,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
120,62%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
48,48 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
126,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Sarah Roberts
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
137,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
