Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

48,48 EUR -11,42 EUR -19,07 %
STU
48,96 EUR -10,49 EUR -17,65 %
GVIE
Marktkap. 1,21 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Barclays Capital

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

12:21 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
48,48 EUR -11,42 EUR -19,07%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy trotz eines enttäuschenden Ausblicks mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Ergebnisse der Onlineapotheke seien enttäuschend, schrieb Sarah Roberts am Mittwoch. Auch der Ausblick auf 2026 bedeute immensen Korrekturbedarf am Konsens./ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.03.2026 / 06:39 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.03.2026 / 06:39 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
49,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
120,62%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
48,48 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
126,90%
Analyst Name:
Sarah Roberts 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
137,33 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

12:21 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Baader Bank
12:21 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight Barclays Capital
12:21 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:41 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral UBS AG
11.02.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net Wachstum gebremst? Talfahrt der Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie beschleunigt: Online-Apotheke enttäuscht auf ganzer Linie Talfahrt der Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie beschleunigt: Online-Apotheke enttäuscht auf ganzer Linie
StockXperts Redcare Pharmacy: Bittere Medizin
finanzen.net Ausblick: Redcare Pharmacy verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
finanzen.net XETRA-Handel: MDAX zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen
dpa-afx AKTIE IM FOKUS: Redcare vor nächstem Kursrutsch - Ausblick enttäuscht
dpa-afx Redcare verdient operativ weniger als erwartet - 2026er-Ziele unter Erwartungen
EQS Group EQS-News: Anja Hendel, Max Müller und Peter Schmid von Linstow zur Wahl in den Aufsichtsrat von Redcare Pharmacy vorgeschlagen.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy wächst 2025 stark: Rx-Umsatz übersteigt EUR 1 Mrd.; bereinigtes EBITDA +72%.
dpa-afx Online-Apotheke Redcare will 2026 kräftig wachsen
EQS Group EQS-News: Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow to be nominated to the Supervisory Board of Redcare Pharmacy.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Strong growth in 2025 surpassing EUR 1bn in Rx revenue; adj. EBITDA up 72% yoy.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. announces guidance for 2026.
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-News: PoPP draft specifications support seamless continuation of Redcare Pharmacy’s digital e-prescription journey.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy expands its leadership position in e-Rx, nearly doubling Rx sales in Germany in 2025.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Redemption of 2021/2028 convertible bond.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy opens new online pharmacy for the Austrian market in Czechia.
