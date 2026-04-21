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Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

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Barclays Capital

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

12:16 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
53,15 EUR 2,10 EUR 4,11%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 110 auf 70 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Nach den Jahres- und Erstquartalszahlen habe er seine Bewertungsmodelle für die Online-Apotheken überarbeitet, schrieb Guillaume Galland in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Brancheneinschätzung. Bei Redcare senkte er seine Umsatzprognosen für 2026 sowie 2027 um 7 beziehungsweise 12 Prozent und berücksichtigte dabei auch den Ausblick des Unternehmens. Für Konkurrent DocMorris revidierte Galland die entsprechenden Schätzungen nur um 1 beziehungsweise 2 Prozent nach unten./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 21:11 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2026 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
70,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
52,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
32,58%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
53,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,70%
Analyst Name:
Guillaume Galland 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
100,92 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

09.04.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.04.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.03.26 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
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Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

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EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy becomes the first pharmacy to use new TI access technology for faster e-prescription processes.
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EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy in Q1: non-Rx growth rebounds in Germany, while strong Rx growth continues.
EQS Group EQS-News: Anja Hendel, Max Müller and Peter Schmid von Linstow to be nominated to the Supervisory Board of Redcare Pharmacy.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Strong growth in 2025 surpassing EUR 1bn in Rx revenue; adj. EBITDA up 72% yoy.
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. announces guidance for 2026.
EQS Group EQS-AFR: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Group EQS-News: PoPP draft specifications support seamless continuation of Redcare Pharmacy’s digital e-prescription journey.
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