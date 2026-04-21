Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 999,95 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 110 auf 70 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Nach den Jahres- und Erstquartalszahlen habe er seine Bewertungsmodelle für die Online-Apotheken überarbeitet, schrieb Guillaume Galland in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Brancheneinschätzung. Bei Redcare senkte er seine Umsatzprognosen für 2026 sowie 2027 um 7 beziehungsweise 12 Prozent und berücksichtigte dabei auch den Ausblick des Unternehmens. Für Konkurrent DocMorris revidierte Galland die entsprechenden Schätzungen nur um 1 beziehungsweise 2 Prozent nach unten./gl/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 21:11 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.04.2026 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
52,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
32,58%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
53,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,70%
|
Analyst Name:
Guillaume Galland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
100,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research