Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 985,06 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro auf "Overweight" belassen. Das erste Quartal sei im erwarteten Rahmen geblieben, schrieb Guillaume Galland am Mittwoch. Gedämpft sei die operative Marge (Ebitda), die mit 1,7 Prozent unter dem Jahresziel von mindestens 2,5 Prozent liege. Der Ausblick sei aber bestätigt worden./rob/tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 06:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 06:40 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
48,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
44,09%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
46,08 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
51,91%
|
Analyst Name:
Guillaume Galland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
79,58 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|14:36
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|14:26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:36
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:36
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|14:26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:36
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14:36
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|14:26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:36
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research