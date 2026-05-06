Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 977,42 Mio. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 70 Euro belassen. Der Zwischenbericht der Online-Apotheke zum aktuellen Geschäftsverlauf sei positiv, schrieb Guillaume Galland in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Dynamik habe im April angehalten mit verbesserten Trends sowohl im verschreibungspflichtigen als auch im rezeptfreien Bereich./ck/rob/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2026 / 22:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.05.2026 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
70,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
46,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
49,25%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
46,62 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Guillaume Galland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
79,92 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|14:26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|14:26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|14:26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:16
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:06
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|06.10.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|30.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|29.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|13:01
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.05.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.03.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.01.26
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.12.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Neutral
|UBS AG